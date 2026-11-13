Society

Italian journalists seek to promote positive image of Vietnam

During his visit to Vietnam, freelance journalist Federico Giuliani, a regular contributor to the daily il Giornale, was impressed by the country's landscapes, cuisine, rich cultural traditions, dynamic cities and hospitable people in Hanoi, Hoi An and Ha Long Bay.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh (second from right) poses for a photo with journalists. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh (second from right) poses for a photo with journalists. (Photo published by VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Moreno Pisto, Editor-in-Chief of Italian online newspaper Mow (mowmag.com), and freelance journalist Federico Giuliani, a regular contributor to the daily il Giornale, have expressed their enthusiasm for Vietnam and their desire to strengthen mutual understanding and media cooperation to bring accurate and positive coverage of the country to Italian readers.

They made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh on November 11.

The journalists said Italian readers still lacked a comprehensive understanding of contemporary Vietnam, as much of the country's media coverage, particularly in Milan, remained focused on the war period. They noted that modern Vietnam had many other compelling stories to tell, ranging from its traditions and culture to economic development and the arts.

Giuliani, who specialises in reporting and books on Asia-Pacific countries, said he had travelled extensively across the region, including to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

During his visit to Vietnam, he was impressed by the country's landscapes, cuisine, rich cultural traditions, dynamic cities and hospitable people in Hanoi, Hoi An and Ha Long Bay. Since then, he has written extensively about Vietnam, including coverage and commentary on Party General Secretary and President To Lam's visits to the European Union in October 2026 and to Russia and France in September 2026, as well as VinFast and the Trong Dong Stadium project.

He plans to write several books about Vietnamese cities, with Hanoi potentially being the subject of his first.

Pisto, who regularly participates in interviews and discussions on domestic and international socio-economic issues on Italy's national broadcaster RAI, said he was considering visiting Vietnam in 2027 to produce reports on the country. He also hoped to establish long-term cooperation to gain access to accurate and objective information.

Mow is a multi-topic online newspaper covering politics, economics, society, lifestyle, fashion, arts and sports, with a particular focus on brand promotion, especially the automotive industry. After six years of providing free content, Pisto plans to turn it into a subscription-based magazine in 2027, which will require higher-quality articles and a broader range of topics.

Phuong Anh briefed the journalists on Vietnam's recent socio-economic and diplomatic achievements and welcomed their ideas for cooperation to strengthen relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

She asked them to share details of their proposed reporting projects and plans so that the embassy could explore ways to coordinate in the coming time./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #mowmag.com #media cooperation #Moreno Pisto #Italy #Vietnam-Italy relations #Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Italy Vietnam
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