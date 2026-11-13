Travel

Yen Tu capitalises on World Heritage status to attract tourists

Yen Tu ward has introduced a range of tourism products highlighting its cultural, historical and spiritual values.

The statue of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong at the heart of the Yen Tu heritage site (Photo: VNA)
The statue of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong at the heart of the Yen Tu heritage site (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Yen Tu ward in the northern coastal city of Quang Ninh served around 2.2 million visitors during the first 10 months of 2026, up 33.8% year on year, thanks to efforts to promote its World Heritage values and diversify tourism offerings.

According to the ward People's Committee, the figure represented 95.6% of the annual target. International arrivals exceeded 30,900 while overnight visitors numbered almost 326,000. Tourism revenue was estimated at more than 4.4 trillion VND (over 171 million USD).

The Yen Tu relics form part of the Yen Tu–Vinh Nghiem–Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, which was officially inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2025. The recognition has further enhanced local appeal to domestic and international visitors.

The ward has introduced a range of tourism products highlighting its cultural, historical and spiritual values.

Alongside promoting the heritage site, Yen Tu has organised cultural, sporting and tourism events, including the “Yen Tu – Meditative autumn colours” festival, the Yen Tu Heritage Marathon tournament, the cycling race “Journey to the Heritage Land” and the “Sunrise atop Dong (Bronze) Pagoda” programme.

These activities have diversified tourism offerings while helping promote the ideology and cultural legacy of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong and the Truc Lam Zen sect in contemporary life.

Overnight mountain climbing has also become increasingly popular among young people from across Vietnam. Visitors often begin their ascent between 1am and 2am to reach Yen Tu's summit in time for sunrise.

Nguyen Thanh Tung, Secretary of the Yen Tu ward Party Committee, said Tung Lam Development JSC will offer free cable car tickets to visitors on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24). In mid-November, Yen Tu will also hold a competition to find the best tour guide introducing the heritage site.

Local authorities will continue addressing difficulties related to planning and infrastructure while accelerating digital transformation and administrative reform, aiming to welcome more than 2.3 million visitors this year and gradually develop Yen Tu into a green heritage urban area with distinctive cultural identity and sustainable growth.

Over the last 10 months, Quang Ninh welcomed more than 20.3 million visitors, up 10% from the same period last year, with tourism revenue reaching over 61.32 trillion VND. The city targets more than 23.5 million visitors this year, including 6 million international arrivals./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Yen Tu #Quang Ninh #world heritage #King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong #Truc Lam Zen sect Quang Ninh
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