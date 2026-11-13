Authorities launch search for missing Kuwaiti tourist in Sa Pa

Lao Cai (VNA) – Authorities in Sa Pa ward, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, mobilised around 250 people on November 13 to search for a Kuwaiti tourist who has been missing for several days.

The Sa Pa ward police received a request for assistance from the Kuwaiti Embassy on the evening of November 10 regarding Khalid Aldawoud, a 50-year-old Kuwaiti national who had lost contact with his family while travelling in the area.

Aldawoud checked into Green Sapa Homestay on November 5 and was scheduled to stay until November 20. On the morning of November 7, he rented a red-and-black Yamaha PG-1 motorbike, registration number 25AA-526.78, and left the accommodation at around 10am. His whereabouts have remained unknown since.

Camera captures the image of Khalid Aldawoud during his journey. (Photo published by VNA)

Police launched verification efforts, coordinated with relevant units and neighbouring localities, and circulated a missing-person notice on social media.

His motorbike was found in the O Quy Ho area on the evening of November 12.

The Sa Pa ward Civil Defence Command has designated Thac Bac Lake and the area bordering Ngu Chi Son commune as key search zones, mobilising police, military personnel, local authorities and residents.

The ward police have called on anyone with information about the missing tourist to contact them promptly to assist with the search./.