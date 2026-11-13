Society

Authorities launch search for missing Kuwaiti tourist in Sa Pa

The Sa Pa ward police received a request for assistance from the Kuwaiti Embassy on the evening of November 10 regarding Khalid Aldawoud, a 50-year-old Kuwaiti national who had lost contact with his family while travelling in the area.

Personnel are deployed for the search operation in the Thac Bac area in Sa Pa. (Photo published by VNA)
Personnel are deployed for the search operation in the Thac Bac area in Sa Pa. (Photo published by VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Authorities in Sa Pa ward, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, mobilised around 250 people on November 13 to search for a Kuwaiti tourist who has been missing for several days.

The Sa Pa ward police received a request for assistance from the Kuwaiti Embassy on the evening of November 10 regarding Khalid Aldawoud, a 50-year-old Kuwaiti national who had lost contact with his family while travelling in the area.

Aldawoud checked into Green Sapa Homestay on November 5 and was scheduled to stay until November 20. On the morning of November 7, he rented a red-and-black Yamaha PG-1 motorbike, registration number 25AA-526.78, and left the accommodation at around 10am. His whereabouts have remained unknown since.

vna-potal-khan-truong-tim-kiem-cong-dan-nuoc-ngoai-bi-mat-lien-lac-tai-sa-pa-lao-cai-9151684.jpg
Camera captures the image of Khalid Aldawoud during his journey. (Photo published by VNA)

Police launched verification efforts, coordinated with relevant units and neighbouring localities, and circulated a missing-person notice on social media.

His motorbike was found in the O Quy Ho area on the evening of November 12.

The Sa Pa ward Civil Defence Command has designated Thac Bac Lake and the area bordering Ngu Chi Son commune as key search zones, mobilising police, military personnel, local authorities and residents.

The ward police have called on anyone with information about the missing tourist to contact them promptly to assist with the search./.

VNA
#missing tourist #Sa Pa #Lao Cai #Kuwaiti tourist #Kuwaiti Embassy in Vietnam Lao Cai Kuwait
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Fansipan cable car cabin glides across Muong Hoa Valley, opening up panoramic views of its lush terraced rice fields. (Photo: Sun Group)

Follow Lonely Planet's travel trends and discover Sa Pa in Fall and Winter 2026

The renowned American travel guide includes Vietnam in its "Fall Travel Trends 2026: The World's Next 15 Destinations," highlighting the country's breathtaking landscapes as the season unfolds. For travellers eager to explore northern Vietnam's mountains, Sa Pa stands out as a destination well worth adding to the itinerary.

A performance staged as part of the art programme at the opening of the autumn festival of Sa Pa ward in Lao Cai province on August 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa autumn festival celebrates heritage, economic corridor cooperation

The event is of particular significance in strengthening their exchanges, connectivity and cooperation in investment, trade, tourism and culture. It also serves as a vivid demonstration of the spirit of collaboration, connectivity and shared development between the Vietnamese localities and Yunnan.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh (second from right) poses for a photo with journalists. (Photo published by VNA)

Italian journalists seek to promote positive image of Vietnam

During his visit to Vietnam, freelance journalist Federico Giuliani, a regular contributor to the daily il Giornale, was impressed by the country's landscapes, cuisine, rich cultural traditions, dynamic cities and hospitable people in Hanoi, Hoi An and Ha Long Bay.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched the 2026 ASEAN Eco-Schools Award at Tay Ha Noi Primary and Secondary School in Xuan Phuong ward, Hanoi, on the morning of November 13. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

Vietnam plans to go green by expanding ASEAN eco-schools model

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Trong Yen said schools play an important role in shaping young people's knowledge, character, and habits. Daily practices such as saving electricity and water, sorting waste and caring for trees could help students understand the value of natural resources and their responsibility towards the environment, while spreading positive habits to families and communities.

Workers shop at the "Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up support for workers ahead of Tet

Under a newly issued plan, the “Tet Sum vay – Xuan on Dang” (Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party) and “Cho Tet Cong doan – Xuan 2027” (Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027) programmes will be held at four locations from January 18 to 25, 2027.

Toshiro Nishizawa often visits the Vietnam News Agency’s English website. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency - A trusted source helps int’l readers better understand Vietnam: Japanese researcher

About a year ago, while looking for a reliable source of official information, Toshiro Nishizawa, Senior Fellow at the Graduate School of Public Policy (GraSPP) at The University of Tokyo, came across the Vietnam News Agency’s English and Japanese websites. Since then, he has been checking them every morning to stay updated on the latest developments in the Southeast Asian country.

Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), the Vietnamese Embassy and several organisations and associations in France attend a press conference announcing the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Forum to explore strategic pathways towards 2045

The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum, to open in Paris on December 11, aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development.

A teacher at the Dien Bien support centre for the development of inclusive education guides a student with disabilities in writing practice. (Photo: VNA)

Project supports children with disabilities in accessing essential services

By 2030, at least 80% of children aged from birth to six years old are expected to receive screening for early detection for congenital disabilities and developmental disorders, as well as early intervention services, according to a newly approved project to support children with disabilities in accessing protection, care and education services during the 2026-2030 period.

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Norway, Nha Trang University explore marine cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the First-Class Labour Order to the NEU (Photo: VNA)

NEU urged to rank among world’s top 150 universities by 2030

The Government leader stressed that the country’s new stage of development placed increasingly high and comprehensive demands on reforming its development model and growth drivers, improving labour productivity and national competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global changes, intensifying strategic competition and emerging technologies constantly reshaping production, business and governance, the economy needed to enhance its adaptability, resilience and autonomy while generating greater added value.

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

The train consists of five soft-seat passenger carriages and one community carriage. In the latter, passengers can take part in artistic activities, enjoy tea and sample local culinary specialities made with green tea, a distinctive feature of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture.

An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up personnel training for APEC 2027

The training courses aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies,