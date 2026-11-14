Vietnam gains popularity among Russian tourists

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam recorded the fastest growth in Russian tourist arrivals among mass-tourism destinations in the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The number of Russian visitors to Vietnam surged 2.6-fold year-on-year to 1.13 million during the period. Meanwhile, tour bookings via the Onlinetours platform rose nearly 4.5-fold, while service booking inquiries on Sletat.ru quadrupled.

ATOR representatives attributed the strong growth mainly to the expansion of direct air routes from Russia to Vietnam, as well as convenient connecting flights via China.

Yuri Barzykin, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Entrepreneurship at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the growing appeal of Vietnam and China had also intensified competition with several other Asian destinations.

The sharp rise in Russian arrivals to Vietnam, alongside increases in China (up 60% to 2.76 million), Egypt (27.4% to 1.81 million) and Türkiye (3.1% to 5.7 million), generated an additional 2.3 million trips, fully offsetting a 43.1% decline in Russian travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the conflict in the Middle East.

In total, Russian citizens made 15.13 million trips to 32 popular destinations outside neighbouring countries in the first nine months of 2026, up 12.6% year-on-year./.