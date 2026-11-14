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Ho Chi Minh City plans five TOD areas along Metro Line No. 2

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture, the boundaries of the five TOD areas along Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) have been approved, covering a total area of approximately 939 ha. The city is now drawing up plans for these areas.

Construction site for the Ben Thanh - Tham Luong metro project on Cach Mang Thang Tam street (Photo: VNA)
Construction site for the Ben Thanh - Tham Luong metro project on Cach Mang Thang Tam street (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture said the city is preparing plans for transit-oriented development (TOD) areas, with priority given to five locations along Metro Line No. 2, on the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong section, covering a total area of about 939 hectares.

The TOD boundaries define the scope for planning, not land acquisition boundaries, it said.

According to the department, the boundaries of the five TOD areas along Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) have been approved, covering a total area of approximately 939 ha. The city is now drawing up plans for these areas.

Specifically, Area 1, covering Ben Thanh Station and Tao Dan, spans about 188 ha; Area 2, encompassing Dan Chu, Hoa Hung, Le Thi Rieng, Pham Van Hai and Bay Hien stations, covers about 265 ha; Area 3, around Nguyen Hong Dao Station, covers approximately 43.8 ha; Area 4, covering Ba Queo, Pham Van Bach and Tay Thanh stations, spans about 148.9 ha; and Area 5, around Tham Luong Station and depot, covers approximately 292.8 ha.

For Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), boundaries are also being submitted for approval for eight TOD areas or clusters associated with 12 stations. Meanwhile, the boundaries of several individual priority TOD areas have already been approved. These include the Thu Thiem station complex, covering about 246.44 ha, and two TOD areas associated with key priority projects, with a combined area of approximately 221.3 ha. They will serve as the basis for preparing adjustments to the 1:2,000 zoning plans for the Hoa Binh Park Station area on Metro Line No. 3, covering around 106.2 ha, and the Thiec Dua Station area on the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway, covering about 115.1 ha.

In addition, the city is reviewing and proposing TOD boundaries for the Thu Dau Mot – Ho Chi Minh City railway, the Ben Thanh – Can Gio line, the Tham Luong – Cu Chi section and Binh Khanh Station. For the remaining areas along the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway, Metro Line No. 4, the first phase of Metro Line No. 6, and the Suoi Tien – Binh Duong New City line, preparations are under way for reports reviewing their boundaries so that planning can proceed in a coordinated manner once the route alignments are approved.

According to Duong Thao Hien, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture, the department aims to submit the TOD plan for the Thu Thiem station complex for approval in December. The plans for the five TOD areas along Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) are expected to be submitted for approval in April 2027. For Metro Line No. 1, once the city People’s Committee approves the boundaries, the city will organise the planning process, aiming to submit the plans for approval in 2027. Work on the other lines and areas will follow the investment schedules of the respective projects.

The master plan for Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025-2050 period, with a 100-year vision, identifies urban railways as the backbone of the passenger transport system and a tool for guiding urban spatial planning and promoting TOD. The urban railway network, mass public transport, transport hubs and TOD model will form the main structure connecting urban centres and growth poles.

By 2050, the city aims to complete an 18-line urban railway network with a total length of approximately 960 km, alongside a light rail and tram network of around 450 km. The system will have a multi-level structure combining radial, ring and inter-regional lines. Public transport is expected to account for around 35-50% of passenger transport by 2030, 50-60% by 2035 and 65% by 2045-2050./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Ho Chi Minh City #Metro Line No. 2 #transit-oriented development (TOD) #urban railway Ho Chi Minh City
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