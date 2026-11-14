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Gia Lai tightens controls over vessels to combat IUU fishing

Inspections by an inter-sectoral working group identified weaknesses in managing ineligible fishing vessels, controlling vessels entering and leaving ports, seafood traceability, handling violations and implementing support policies for decommissioned vessels, according to the committee.

Fishing boats enter and leave Quy Nhon port (Photo: VNA)
Fishing boats enter and leave Quy Nhon port (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The People's Committee of Gia Lai has requested relevant departments, agencies and coastal communes and wards to step up efforts to address shortcomings in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Inspections by an inter-sectoral working group identified weaknesses in managing ineligible fishing vessels, controlling vessels entering and leaving ports, seafood traceability, handling violations and implementing support policies for decommissioned vessels, according to the committee.

Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, has instructed heads of agencies and localities to take responsibility for addressing each shortcoming, with clear assignments, inspection mechanisms and measurable results.

They must not shift responsibility or wait for further guidance on matters within their authority. Corrective measures must be verified through on-site inspections and supported by relevant documents, he stressed.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with reviewing 184 fishing vessels whose licences have expired or have yet to be issued, while cross-checking data from VNFishbase, the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and electronic fishing logs.

It will also direct fishing port management boards to improve seafood traceability and reconcile records of vessel movements, catches and related documents.

The provincial Border Guard Command must strictly inspect vessels' eligibility to leave port, operational status and compliance with VMS connection requirements. Vessels failing to meet all conditions must not be allowed to fish.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Public Security will coordinate with relevant agencies to investigate vessels operating after their registrations have been cancelled, vessels transferred to unknown locations, the use of prohibited fishing methods and suspected criminal offences related to IUU fishing.

Coastal localities have been asked to inspect all unregistered vessels and those with missing or expired documents, clearly identifying their owners, operational status and anchorage locations. Vessels must have identification placards installed, and designated officials should be assigned to monitor them.

They must also prevent prohibited fishing methods and the use of improper gear or fishing in restricted areas in Thi Nai, De Gi and Tra O lagoons, as well as at coastal landing sites and temporary fishing ports.

Local authorities must complete reviews of vessels that have yet to meet eCDT requirements and strictly control vessel movements at ports.

In addition, they have been urged to promptly assess, approve and disburse eligible support applications under provincial People's Council resolutions on fishing vessel policies. The handover, dismantling, asset disposal and deregistration of decommissioned vessels must also be completed, ensuring that their hulls and engines are not reused for illegal fishing activities./.

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