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University asked to improve extraction, processing of strategic minerals for high-tech industries

NA President Tran Thanh Man asked the university to master advanced technologies for deep-earth and offshore exploration while improving the extraction and processing of strategic minerals for high-tech industries.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (fifth from left) presents the third-class Labour Order to Hanoi University of Mining and Geology at the ceremony on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (fifth from left) presents the third-class Labour Order to Hanoi University of Mining and Geology at the ceremony on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony in Hanoi on November 14 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) (November 15, 1966–2026).

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, NA President Man presented the third-class Labour Order to the university in recognition of its achievements.

Established in 1966 amid the fierce struggle for national liberation, the university began with modest temporary classrooms and makeshift shelters near But Thap Pagoda. Over six decades of overcoming difficulties and pursuing development, it has grown into one of Vietnam’s leading centres for education and scientific research in earth sciences, mining, geology, petroleum, surveying and mapping, underground construction, information technology and environmental protection.

Tens of thousands of engineers and postgraduate degree holders have graduated from the university, and many have become leading scientists, senior military officers, high-ranking Party and State officials and executives of major enterprises.

The HUMG has closely aligned scientific research with practical needs, implementing more than 4,000 science and technology service contracts worth over 1.2 trillion VND (46.6 million USD) and producing hundreds of reputable international publications. Its experts and scientists have also actively engaged in policy consultations and reviews, helping develop and improve the legal system.

Addressing the ceremony, the NA President commended and congratulated generations of lecturers and students on their achievements over the past 60 years, noting that the 14th National Party Congress and recent Politburo resolutions have set strategic goals for fast and sustainable national development, and highlighted the important role of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-quality human resources.

The targets, he said, require the university to master advanced technologies for deep-earth and offshore exploration while improving the extraction and processing of strategic minerals for high-tech industries. It should also contribute to national energy security in association with the green transition, and strengthen forecasting and early warning capabilities for natural disasters, landslides and climate change impacts.

He urged the HUMG to pursue comprehensive reform of higher education and improve training quality in line with international standards. Training programmes should become more modern and interdisciplinary, integrating digital competencies and green transition knowledge, and enhancing links among classroom learning, fieldwork and businesses.

The top legislator also asked for focused research into strategic minerals and rare earth, safe deep mining technologies, urban underground drilling, and early warning systems for natural disasters, flash floods and landslides. Research should move beyond serving immediate needs towards leading technological development, with practical applications and socio-economic effects serving as key measures of scientific value.

The university's scientists were encouraged to strengthen independent policy criticism and provide solid scientific and practical evidence for the NA's legislative activities and supreme supervision over natural resources, minerals, energy, marine spatial planning and environmental protection.

He also stressed the need to accelerate digital transformation, modernise university governance, develop shared big databases on geology, mining and digital geospatial information, and promote university autonomy alongside accountability, transparency and academic integrity.

NA President Man urged the HUMG to reinforce its Party organisation and teaching workforce, improve staff welfare, introduce effective mechanisms to attract outstanding scientists and talented young lecturers, and maintain solidarity within its Party organisation and leadership.

Calling on students to nurture ambition, strengthen their capabilities and devote themselves to scientific research, he encouraged them to master new technologies and contribute their knowledge and enthusiasm to the country's development.

He requested the Ministry of Education and Training, relevant ministries and agencies, major enterprises in petroleum, coal, minerals, electricity and chemicals, as well as Hanoi and other localities, to continue supporting the university by resolving its difficulties and investing in modern facilities.

The parliamentary leader expressed his confidence that building on its proud tradition as a holder of the Labour Hero title, along with its solidarity, innovation and dedication, the HUMG will continue to develop into a prestigious multidisciplinary research university, worthy of the trust and expectations of the Party, State and people./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Hanoi University of Mining and Geology #National Assembly President #Tran Thanh Man #strategic minerals #high-tech industries
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