950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: A milestone in Vietnam’s educational and cultural history

Moscow (VNA) – The establishment of Quoc Tu Giam, Vietnam’s first national university, 950 years ago marked a major milestone in the country’s educational and cultural history, reflecting the forward-looking vision of the Dai Viet state in developing talent and nurturing intellectuals to serve the nation, according to Russia’s senior researcher in Oriental studies Dr. Anatoly Sokolov.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Russia on the occasion of the 950th anniversary, Sokolov noted that although founded nearly a millennium ago, Quoc Tu Giam remains far more than a historical monument. It has continued to pass on the tradition of learning to successive generations and remained an integral part of Vietnam’s cultural and educational life.



He observed that the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam complex now attracts a large number of visitors from around the world, including foreign government delegations. Beyond preserving memories of Vietnam’s educational history and Confucian examinations, it has also become a platform for cultural diplomacy, enabling the country to promote its soft power through knowledge, talent and national identity.



Sokolov noted that Vietnam is making efforts to make Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam more accessible and engaging to 21st-century audiences. The approach is in line with Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development, which highlights the role of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Interactive programmes, expanded information resources and the gradual application of modern technologies are helping visitors explore and better understand the site’s historical values.



He stressed that the complex’s enduring appeal also lays in its universal human values, including the pursuit of knowledge, respect for education, recognition of talent and appreciation of teachers. These values are shared across cultures and nations.



He concluded that Vietnam’s hopes and future rest on well-educated people - its most valuable national resource, who will lead the country towards prosperity and facilitate its successful integration into the international community./.

VNA