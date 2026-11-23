Can Tho (VNA) – The collective trademark “Vietnamese Green and Low-Emission Rice” and the ViRiCert tool, designed to monitor and assess rice farming practices, were launched at a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 23, marking a step towards linking sustainable rice production with the market.

Le Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Vietnam Rice Sector Association (VIETRISA), said the initiatives will help build consumer confidence in Vietnamese green rice through product quality, clear origin and compliance with production standards throughout the supply chain.

As the trademark owner, VIETRISA is responsible for managing and protecting its reputation. Authorised members must maintain product quality, provide accurate information and comply with established regulations, he noted.

Developed through cooperation between VIETRISA and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), ViRiCert helps record, monitor and assess compliance with high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation standards under the one million hectares project, which aims to develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

Assessment results will provide a basis for granting the right to use the trademark and help farmers identify areas for improvement, Tung said.

He stressed that sustainable development of the sector requires clear economic benefits for farmers and stable sales.

Businesses should maintain long-term partnerships with production areas, work with cooperatives to organise farming and ensure benefit-sharing with growers. Cooperatives also need support to improve management, record-keeping and traceability, while research institutions and agricultural extension agencies should continue providing technical solutions.

A registration certificate for the collective trademark was granted to VIETRISA by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology in September 2026.

Sharing the vision for green rice development in 2026–2050, Cao Duc Phat, Chairman of IRRI's Board of Trustees, said the sector faces challenges from climate change and declining development resources.

Initial results of the one million hectares project show that shifting to high-quality, low-emission production is the right direction, helping improve the efficiency of land, water and input use, raise farmers' incomes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he noted.

By 2050, Vietnam aims to develop a modern, sustainable and highly competitive rice sector adapting to climate change.

To achieve this goal, Phat highlighted four priorities, namely organising production according to market demand and ensuring quality, emissions reduction and traceability; promoting science, technology and innovation; improving policies and mobilising resources for irrigation and post-harvest infrastructure; and strengthening implementation capacity, particularly among cooperatives, farmers and businesses.

He stressed that from now until 2030, the one million hectares project should provide a foundation for expanding high-quality and low-emission rice production, refining policies based on pilot models and scaling up successful approaches in the Mekong Delta and other regions nationwide./.