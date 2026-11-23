Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is staging a five-day run of CPTPP gatherings in Hanoi from November 23-27 as it chairs the trade bloc in 2026 under the theme “Shared Vision - Shared Action”, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a next-generation free trade pact signed on March 8, 2018, took effect for Vietnam on January 14, 2019, and counts 12 members.

The Hanoi agenda featured the 5th Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM5) from November 23-25, followed by the CPTPP-EU Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (8:30-10:00) and the CPTPP-ASEAN Dialogue (11:00-13:00) on November 26. A CPTPP-ASEAN-EU Ministerial Business Forum is slated for 15:30-17:30 that day. November 27 brings the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting (9:00-12:00) and a ministerial press briefing (15:00-15:45).

Throughout its 2026 chairmanship, Vietnam has pushed for consensus among members to drive tangible progress in cooperation and delivery of the pact.

At the 10th CPTPP Commission Meeting on June 26, ministers adopted two joint statements on expansion, implementation and cooperation, plus energy security and supply chains for critical energy goods. They also set up an interim working group to foster a fair, transparent and predictable trade environment. Notably, they declared the substantial conclusion of Costa Rica's accession talks. Vietnam has hosted or co-hosted five senior officials' meetings this year, alongside technical and committee sessions, to unclog hurdles and build consensus.

A key pillar of Vietnam's chairmanship is deepening dialogue with the EU and ASEAN. Senior official and ministerial talks are zeroing in on trade, investment and economic cooperation priorities, building on mechanisms launched in 2025 to tighten the CPTPP's links with the two major partners.

Vietnam is also linking CPTPP talks to corporate interests. A July 22 business forum in Ho Chi Minh City drew nearly 200 delegates, including 115 business and organisational representatives, with 53 firms joining over 20 B2B matchmaking sessions. A prior Vietnam-Canada Forum on July 20 drew more than 180 delegates.

The ministry credits the year's gains to Vietnam's organising and consensus-building push, backed by input from all members. Under the “Shared Vision - Shared Action” theme, Vietnam wants to shift the bloc from policy dialogue to concrete action yielding real results for businesses and citizens./.