Hanoi (VNA) – The Thang Long Project Management Unit held a signing ceremony on November 25 for Contract Package TV-02, covering consultancy services for surveys and the preparation of a feasibility study report, including the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and bidding documents, for the North-South high-speed railway project.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung stressed that this is the first time Vietnam has undertaken a particularly large-scale high-speed railway project with highly complex technical and technological requirements.

During the investment preparation phase, surveys and the preparation of the feasibility study report, together with FEED, play a pivotal role in directly determining the quality, feasibility and investment efficiency of the entire project. He outlined key tasks for the TV-02 consultancy consortium, the Thang Long Project Management Unit as the project investor, specialised agencies under the Ministry of Construction and other relevant units.



The progress of Package TV-02 is the top priority during the investment preparation phase and must be translated into specific deliverables and milestones, with clear responsibilities assigned to each organisation and individual and regular monitoring mechanisms put in place.



All parties must strictly honour their contractual commitments and refrain from shifting responsibility. Faster implementation must go hand in hand with maintaining quality. Every consultancy deliverable must be scientifically grounded, comply with the law and demonstrate a high degree of feasibility in practical implementation.



Under the Thang Long Project Management Unit's decision approving the contractor selection results for Package TV-02, covering consultancy services for surveys and the preparation of the feasibility study report, including FEED and bidding documents, the selected consortium comprises eight members.



France's SYSTRA is the consortium leader. Its three Korean members are Sambo Engineering Co., Ltd (SAMBO), Yooshin Engineering Corporation (Yooshin) and Korea National Railway (KNR).



The four Vietnamese members are the Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI), South Transport Engineering Design Joint Stock Incorporated, Transport Engineering Investment and Construction Consultant Joint Stock Company (TRICC), and Hoang Long Construction and Consultant Joint Stock Company./.