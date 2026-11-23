Travis Mitchell, Executive Director at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of AmCham)

Hanoi (VNA) - As host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027, Vietnam is well positioned to build consensus among member economies for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, says Travis Mitchell, Executive Director at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City, in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Following is the full interview:

Reporter:Vietnam officially assumed the role of APEC 2027 host at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China. What are the key expectations of the US business community for Vietnam’s APEC host year?

Travis Mitchell: We are very excited about Vietnam hosting APEC in 2027. It will be a tremendous opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its economic rise and the progress it has made since it last hosted APEC in 2017. Vietnam today is a very different economy, with a much larger manufacturing base, a growing technology sector, and an increasingly important role in global supply chains.

From the US business perspective, we hope APEC 2027 will bring even greater private sector engagement. American companies see tremendous opportunities in Vietnam, not only as a manufacturing and export hub, but also as a growing market for technology, energy, healthcare, financial services, and other industries.

We are particularly encouraged by Vietnam’s efforts to attract higher-quality foreign investment and diversify its economy. We hope APEC 2027 will provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue between businesses and policymakers, while demonstrating Vietnam’s commitment to a more open, competitive, and innovation-driven economy.

Reporter: Vietnam has proposed three priorities for APEC 2027: enhancing economic productivity; promoting regional trade and investment; and strengthening economic resilience and dynamism while improving people’s quality of life. From the US business perspective, how do you assess these priorities, and what additional issues, if any, should Vietnam consider including in its APEC 2027 agenda?

Travis Mitchell: We strongly support Vietnam’s three priorities. They reflect many of the issues that American businesses are already focused on, particularly improving productivity, facilitating trade and investment, and building more resilient supply chains.

The economic opportunities are significant. According to ASEAN’s latest investment figures, the region attracted approximately 246 billion USD in foreign direct investment in 2025, compared with less than 130 billion USD annually on average during the previous decade. The United States remains one of ASEAN’s largest investors, contributing approximately 30 billion USD in 2025.

We would particularly encourage Vietnam to emphasize digital transformation, energy security, workforce development, and regulatory transparency. These are practical issues that directly affect investment decisions.

We also hope APEC 2027 will focus on making it easier for companies to operate across borders, especially small and medium-sized businesses. Greater regulatory consistency, simpler customs procedures, and stronger digital connectivity would benefit businesses throughout the region.

Reporter: As Vietnam takes over the APEC host role from China, it is expected to build on the outcomes of APEC 2026 and maintain momentum in regional economic cooperation and connectivity. How do you think Vietnam can translate these outcomes into more tangible benefits for US businesses?

Travis Mitchell: I think the most important thing is to move from high-level commitments to practical implementation. APEC 2026 made progress on trade facilitation, supply chain resilience, and digitalization, including the new Trade Digitalization Cooperation Framework for 2027-2030. Vietnam has an opportunity to build on this work and deliver measurable improvements.

For American companies, that means more predictable regulations, faster customs clearance, fewer unnecessary administrative requirements, and greater opportunities to invest in emerging industries.

Vietnam is already an important example of what regional economic integration can achieve. In 2025, Vietnam exported approximately 153 billion USD in goods to the United States, an increase of more than 28% from the previous year.

We would also like to see greater involvement from the private sector throughout the APEC process, not just during the Leaders’ Week. American companies have considerable experience in technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, and logistics, and can contribute practical solutions that benefit the entire region.

Reporter: APEC brings together 21 economies with diverse levels of development, economic priorities and interests. As APEC 2027 host, how can Vietnam help build consensus among these economies to promote win-win cooperation?

Travis Mitchell: Vietnam is well positioned to play this role. It has strong economic relationships with the United States, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other major APEC economies, while also being an active member of ASEAN. That gives Vietnam a valuable perspective on the different interests and development needs across the region.

I think the key is to focus on areas where economies have common interests. Regardless of their size or level of development, all APEC members benefit from more efficient trade, stronger supply chains, better infrastructure, and greater opportunities for businesses.

The economic stakes are substantial. Trade between the United States and ASEAN alone reached approximately 453 billion USD in 2024, demonstrating how closely connected our economies have become.

Vietnam can also help build consensus by encouraging greater private sector participation. Businesses are often dealing with many of the same challenges across different markets, and their experiences can help identify practical solutions. Ultimately, a successful APEC 2027 would be one that strengthens cooperation, builds confidence, and creates new opportunities for businesses and people throughout the Asia-Pacific.

Reporter: Thank you very much./.

Linh Ha