Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty Vietnamese companies and female executives picked up UN Women WEPs Awards 2026 during a business forum in Hanoi on November 23.

UN Women and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs’ Council (VWEC), part of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), staged the event to spotlight corporate commitments to gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community.

It sat under We Rise Together, a project funded by the Australian Government through the Mekong - Australia Partnership and run by UN Women and VWEC. The Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) and the For Vietnamese Stature Foundation backed the event.

More than 100 delegates from ministries, agencies and business community discussed how to convert gender equality commitments into action. Awards covered six categories of leadership commitment and action, gender-inclusive workplace, gender-responsive marketplace, community engagement and partnerships, inclusive procurement, and technology and AI for gender equality. SMEs and a transparency-and-reporting category were also recognised.

VCCI Vice President Hoang Quang Phong, in his opening speech, said the WEPs awards have changed how many companies view gender equality: it is now part of business strategy, not just corporate social responsibility. He urged firms to build measurable, replicable models so gender equality can become a competitive strength.

Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, UN Women Country Representative in Vietnam, said gender equality backed by leadership commitment, proper mechanisms, investment, and accountability helps companies attract talent, improve governance, expand markets and bolster supply chains. That is how Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) turn commitments into sustainable development value, she said.

Vietnam now has 296 companies committed to the WEPs, against 13,561 globally. The 2026 honoree list names Vietnam Airlines, BIDV, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen, Traphaco, Masan High-Tech Materials, and SMEs such as Vietnam Food and Vietnam Cinnamon and Star Anise Production and Export.

National winners will be considered for the WEPs Asia–Pacific Awards 2026, to be announced online on December 1, 2026, giving Vietnamese models of good practice a wider regional platform./.