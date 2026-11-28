Hanoi (VNA) - Australia highly values Vietnam’s growing role in regional economic cooperation and seeks to strengthen coordination with the country at multilateral forums, and tap their complementary strengths to deepen bilateral ties, Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell has said.



Speaking to the press during his visit to Vietnam from November 25 to 29, Farrell praised Vietnam’s achievements as CPTPP chair in 2026, following Australia’s chairmanship in 2025.



He said the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is among the world’s most ambitious trade agreements, noting that Australia and Vietnam have a shared interest in diversifying and securing supply chains.



Farrell expressed confidence that Vietnam will successfully host APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) 2027, saying Australia will work closely with the country in preparations and promote initiatives addressing members’ development needs.



He considered APEC 2027 an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its achievements and development prospects. He shared his plan to return to Vietnam for the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, while Australia’s Prime Minister is also expected to attend high-level events.



Since the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024, bilateral relations have gained fresh impetus, particularly following the state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in August.



Vietnamese statistics showed that two-way merchandise trade reached 8.2 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up about 22% year-on-year.



Farrell said Australia is strengthening economic engagement with Southeast Asia, with Vietnam among its key partners. Its Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 outlines a roadmap for boosting trade and investment in the region.



He stressed that Australia regards Vietnam as an important partner in diversifying its trade relations. The two economies have considerable potential to expand trade and investment by leveraging their complementary strengths and existing free trade agreements.



Since 2024, four Australian trade and investment missions have visited Vietnam. Australia’s Investment Deal Teams have supported new investments worth 163 million AUD (108 million USD), while Export Finance Australia has provided 1.3 billion AUD in financing since 2017 for infrastructure and exports to Vietnam.



Australia hopes to work with Vietnam to build a transparent and predictable investment environment that would encourage large-scale, long-term investment, he stated.



The minister noted that Australia could supply materials for Vietnam’s manufacturing and high-tech industries, while the two countries could expand agricultural trade. He cited Australia’s import of 130,000 tonnes of Vietnamese fertiliser since March this year, which have helped Australian farmers maintain grain production.



Australia is ready to provide technical assistance to help Vietnamese agricultural products meet biosecurity standards and gain greater access to its market.



In energy and critical minerals, Australia will remain a stable, long-term supplier of coal, liquefied natural gas and critical minerals to support Vietnam’s green transition. The two sides could also cooperate in renewable energy, regional power grids, undersea cables, safe artificial intelligence and cross-border e-commerce.



Farrell praised the strong cultural ties between the two countries and encouraged the more than 400,000 Vietnamese people in Australia to strengthen connections, invest and contribute to Vietnam’s prosperity./.

VNA