Hanoi (VNA) - Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu had a meeting in Hanoi on November 28 with Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith who expressed his belief that bilateral ties will continue to grow stronger and deeper, commensurate with their special stature and significance.



The Lao leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam on November 27-28 to attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).



The senior Vietnamese Party official congratulated Saleumxay Kommasith on his election by the 10th Lao National Assembly as Prime Minister, showing confidence that he will continue to make important contributions to Laos’ national construction and development and to nurturing the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.



On the occasion of Laos’ 51st National Day (December 2, 2026), he congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their significant achievements, particularly initial results in implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan. He said he believes that Laos will achieve further successes and fulfil the development goals set by the congress.



PM Saleumxay briefed his host on the major activities during his visit, noting that his talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, yielded positive results. Both sides pledged to effectively implement high-level agreements and accelerate infrastructure, transport and energy projects.



He spoke highly of bilateral cooperation, noting that Vietnam is Laos’ leading foreign investor in 2026 and its second-largest investor overall. He called for stronger experience sharing, closer coordination at international forums, enhanced economic connectivity and expanded cooperation in defence, security, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



The host reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches the highest priority to consolidating and developing ties with Laos. He stressed that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries constitute an invaluable asset nurtured by generations of leaders and people, as well as an objective development imperative of strategic and vital significance to the revolutionary cause of each Party and country.



He urged regular high-level exchanges, effective implementation of agreements and stronger Party-to-Party cooperation to provide strategic orientation and reinforce special trust. He also proposed expanding exchanges on Party building and personnel training, enhancing cooperation among localities, particularly border areas, and linking economic development with defence, security and people-to-people exchanges.



The two sides were also required to jointly organise activities for the Vietnam–Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2027, further promoting their enduring special solidarity among future generations.



PM Saleumxay affirmed that the Lao Government will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart and relevant agencies to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions and advance substantive collaboration./.

VNA