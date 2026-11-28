Havana (VNA) – The third session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the NA of People's Power of Cuba concluded in Havana on November 27, reaffirming both sides' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding cooperation, and bolstering relations between their legislatures.



In his remarks, President of the Cuban parliament Esteban Lazo Hernandez underscored the historical significance of bilateral relations, which have been nurtured on a foundation of solidarity, mutual admiration, and friendship and become a shared legacy that both parliaments are duty-bound to preserve and promote.



He expressed gratitude for the fresh momentum toward a new phase in economic ties generated by the visit to Cuba by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. He also highlighted the valuable experiences shared during previous parliamentary exchanges.



The leader also acknowledged Vietnam’s support for Cuba and appreciated its backing at international parliamentary forums in condemning the US-imposed economic, commercial, and financial embargo, as well as rejecting the inclusion of Cuba on the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.



In a pre-recorded video message sent to the session, Vietnamese NA President Tran Thanh Man called for translating bilateral commitments into concrete actions.



He expressed his wish that the two legislatures will continue to play a proactive and responsible role alongside their governments to turn high-level agreements and commitments into tangible and practical outcomes for the benefit of both peoples.



The top legislator of Vietnam proposed that parliamentary bodies of both countries maintain close coordination to swiftly concretise the agreed-upon contents into specific programmes, plans, and tasks.



He also asked for increasing exchanges of information and legislative experience, enhancing supervision over the implementation of cooperation agreements, and proactively making reviews and address institutional and policy bottlenecks, thereby facilitating key joint projects, particularly in agriculture, energy, the economy, banking, and finance.



Building on the traditional friendship, special solidarity, deep political trust, and shared determination, NA President Man expressed confidence that bilateral parliamentary cooperation will continue to flourish, contributing more to the special Vietnam–Cuba relationship.



During the session, lawmakers focused their discussions on areas of shared interest, including formulating and refining policies and laws on reforming and transforming the operating models of state-owned enterprises within a socialist economy; credit, banking, and taxation policies; and mechanisms to boost industrial and agricultural development to ensure food production and supply. They also shared experiences in policymaking and implementation for a sustainable energy transition./.

VNA