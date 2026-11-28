In response to World Prematurity Day 2026, the Ministry of Health has launched an intensive communications campaign running from November 1 to 30 under the theme “Investing in follow-up care to give every preterm baby the chance to thrive”. The campaign emphasises the importance of continuous and comprehensive care for preterm infants, focusing on emergency interventions and medical treatment, alongside nutritional care, health monitoring, and early detection of and timely intervention for physical, neurological and motor development issues after hospital discharge.