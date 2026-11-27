November 24, 2026, marked a special milestone as Vietnam celebrated its first-ever Vietnam Culture Day nationwide, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference, held on November 24, 1946.
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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is attending the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, from November 17 to 20, alongside bilateral engagements, as Vietnam prepares to take over the APEC host role in 2027.
In 2027, Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), for the third time, following its previous host years in 2006 and 2017. How did APEC come into being? How has Vietnam’s role evolved since it joined the forum? And what does hosting APEC for the third time mean for Vietnam as it enters a new stage of development? Join us as we explore these themes in today’s podcast episode.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation paid their four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.
The 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held online on November 3 as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, saw ministers discuss key regional economic issues and preparations for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.
After 14 years of negotiations, Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, have signed a free trade agreement, opening a new chapter in their cooperation. What opportunities does the agreement offer Vietnam? And how can the country make the most of them? That’s the focus of today’s Vietnam News Agency podcast.
The Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 provides a platform for connecting economies into value chains and shaping long-term development strategies, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said at its closing session.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s European visits from October 19 to 24 aim to deepen Vietnam’s ties with Denmark, the European Union and Belgium, with a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Denmark marking a key milestone after 55 years of diplomatic relations.
For some families, the wait to learn where a loved one lies has lasted for decades. Some remains are recovered without a name, an address or a personal effect that can identify them. As the last traces of the past gradually fade, DNA has become one of the most important scientific tools in the effort to identify those who gave their lives.
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man paid an official visit to China and co-chaired the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.
Five Vietnamese businesswomen have been named on Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia, released on October 6.
The Hanoi Outcome Document on Heritage and Authenticity, adopted at the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity in Hanoi on September 30, offers new perspectives on heritage conservation, emphasising the central role of communities and the need to preserve the continuity of heritage as it evolves.
Law enforcement agencies of ASEAN member states discussed measures to strengthen regional cooperation in combating criminal fugitives at a high-level conference hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on September 30.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered an important address at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 (local time).
As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, traditional lanterns are lighting up Hanoi’s Old Quarter, bringing childhood memories back to life. From handmade prawn and crab lanterns to hands-on craft experiences, the “Preserving the Moonlight” exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn culture – and explores how these cherished memories can be passed on to a new generation.
The state visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14–16 was of historic significance to bilateral ties. This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on major orientations for further developing and deepening relations between Vietnam and Russia in the new period. The agreement was reached during their talks in Moscow on September 9, as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s state visit to Russia.
More than 6.5 million Vietnamese are living in over 130 countries and territories, bringing with them not only deep ties to their homeland but also valuable knowledge, expertise, capital and international networks. Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, marks a strategic shift in overseas Vietnamese affairs, viewing the community as an important strategic resource and creating greater opportunities for them to contribute to the country’s development.
Vietnam marked the 81st anniversary of National Day with solemn ceremonies at home and abroad, highlighting the country’s historic journey and aspirations for a new era of development.
Vietnam successfully defended their ASEAN Cup title after a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26 evening, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
In the digital age, cyberspace offers tremendous convenience, but it also comes with growing risks, from fake news and harmful content to online scams. In today’s podcast, we look at these threats from both an individual and national security perspective, and explore how greater awareness and proactive action can help create a safer, healthier digital environment.