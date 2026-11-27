Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF), themed “Cinema – Connection – Development”, will take place from November 28 to December 2, featuring 124 films from 41 countries and territories, organisers announced at a press conference on November 26.

The five-day festival is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People’s Committee and relevant agencies.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, head of the festival’s steering committee, said this year's event builds on the legacy of its seven previous editions, reflecting sustained efforts to expand its scale and enhance its quality as an international film festival. It serves as a cultural bridge, fostering exchanges and sharing among film industries while showcasing works of artistic and humanistic value.

This 2026 edition will bring together diverse cultures, creative styles and artistic perspectives, while showcasing Vietnam’s cinematic achievements to international audiences and giving domestic viewers opportunities to enjoy outstanding foreign films, he said.

The event is also expected to promote Vietnam as a beautiful and hospitable country and Hanoi as a capital of a thousand-year civilisation, a city for peace, a UNESCO Creative City and a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

Dong held that organisers hope the festival will strengthen connections among filmmakers, artists, producers, distributors and film organisations, expand cooperation and experience-sharing, and help develop film markets and raise Vietnamese cinema’s regional and international standing.

Director of the Cinema Department Dang Tran Cuong said the festival received nearly 870 submissions, selecting 124 films, including 37 competition entries, 49 films under the World Cinema Panorama programme, 30 contemporary Vietnamese films and eight works in the Japanese Cinema Spotlight programme.

Activities will include screenings at seven cinema complexes, outdoor screenings, exchanges with artists, opening and closing and award ceremonies.

Screenings and film crew introductions will be held at the National Cinema Centre, Beta Cinema Giai Phong and CineStar Ha Dong.

Meanwhile, 18 contemporary Vietnamese films will be screened at Lotte Komos Tay Ho, BHD Star Cineplex Pham Ngoc Thach, CGV Vincom Nguyen Chi Thanh and Galaxy Cinema Mipec Long Bien.

Ten feature films, short films and animated works have also been selected for outdoor screenings in Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay and Son Tay wards.

Other activities include exhibitions on People’s Artists and Hanoi through cinema, seminars on Japan’s animation development policies and promoting Vietnamese films internationally, a film, television and digital content exhibition, the Haniff Campus talent development programme, a film project market, and initiatives to promote international cooperation and Hanoi’s culture and tourism.

The opening ceremony will take place at 8pm on November 28, featuring “Ho Linh Trang Si: Bi An Mo Vua Dinh” (The Last Secret of the First Emperor), directed by Nguyen Phan Quang Binh.

The closing and award ceremony is scheduled for 8pm on December 2./.