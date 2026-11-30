Pretoria (VNA) – The sixth African Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) Championships opened at Marius Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, on November 28, bringing together athletes from 15 countries across the continent.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mai Huu Tin, President of the World Vovinam Federation, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria and Senegal Vu Duy Long, along with representatives of the African Vovinam Federation and participating countries.

Held from November 25 - 30, the tournament features competitions in both combat and technical performance events. It is organised with support from the Senegalese Government, the World Vovinam Federation and the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, which is also in charge of Senegal.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Senegalese Vovinam Federation Abdoulaye Sene said the event is not simply about winning medals but also about learning, personal growth and achieving victory with humility.

He noted that Vovinam has been practised in Senegal since 1985 and had become a cultural bridge between Vietnam and the West African nation. The sport has gained considerable popularity, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye also practising the martial art.

According to the World Vovinam Federation, the sport has spread to more than 60 countries, attracting millions of practitioners across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas and Oceania. The championship is expected to promote the sport and strengthen sporting exchanges among African nations./.

Nguyễn Bích Hường