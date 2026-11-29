Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) opened in Hanoi on November 28, featuring 124 films from 41 countries and territories and highlighting cinema’s role in connecting cultures and promoting international cooperation.

Attending the opening ceremony of the festival, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra highlighted the role of cinema in promoting cultural exchange, strengthening international cooperation and advancing Vietnam’s cultural industries.

She said cinema is a special art form with the power to connect people, spread humanistic values and foster mutual understanding, respect and cooperation among nations.

Over more than 70 years, Vietnam's revolutionary cinema has accompanied the nation’s development, preserving historical memories, nurturing cultural identity and inspiring patriotism, national pride and the aspiration to contribute to national development, she noted.

This year’s festival features 124 films selected from 870 entries submitted by filmmakers from 41 countries and territories, reflecting HANIFF’s growing appeal and reputation.

For the first time, the festival also hosts a Film, Television and Digital Content Exhibition, bringing together 62 booths and more than 160 international partners from 18 countries and territories. The event, alongside project networking and talent development activities, aims to connect artistic creativity with the market, encourage investment and co-production, facilitate technology transfer and expand development opportunities for Vietnam’s film industry.

The Deputy PM commended the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hanoi authorities and participating partners, sponsors and organisations for their efforts in organising the event.

She stressed that in the digital era, cinema is playing an increasingly important role in cultural industries, the creative economy and national soft power. Vietnam aims to have its cultural industries contribute 7% of GDP by 2030, with cinema expected to take a pioneering role.

To make cinema a key pillar of the country’s cultural industries, she called on the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, other ministries, sectors and localities to improve institutions and policies, mobilise resources, accelerate comprehensive digital transformation, develop high-quality human resources, expand markets and strengthen international cooperation.

She also urged efforts to make Vietnam an attractive destination for filmmakers from around the world.

The Government always values talent, encourages creativity and is committed to creating a favourable environment for artistic ideas to become reality, she said, calling on international partners, artists and filmmakers to share knowledge, technology and experience and work together on meaningful projects.

The Deputy PM expressed her belief that the festival would generate new ideas, open up cooperation opportunities and inspire outstanding films, with each production serving as a cultural bridge and bringing Vietnamese stories, people and national identity closer to international audiences.

The film festival's organising committee honours individuals for their significant contributions to the development of Vietnamese cinema. (Photo: VNA)

The festival, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People’s Committee, runs from November 28 to December 2.

Over the five days, its programme includes opening and closing ceremonies, award presentations, film screenings at seven cinema complexes and outdoor venues, artist exchanges, exhibitions, seminars, a film project market and talent development activities, alongside international networking and cultural and tourism promotion events./.