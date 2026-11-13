Culture - Sports

Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026 opens, targets creative economy

Running from November 13-28, the festival features 150 activities across five cultural, heritage and creative clusters and draws nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign artisans, artists, designers and experts, including nearly 100 foreign artists and overseas Vietnamese from 21 countries.

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Hanoi Creative Design Festival on November 13 (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony for the 2026 Hanoi Creative Design Festival on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, themed “Creative Economy”, opened on November 13 evening, starting 16 days of cultural, art and creative programming across the capital.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha, in her opening speech, said the festival is a key piece of a year-round creative push, with the goal shifting from simply “holding a festival” to “building an urban creative ecosystem".

The festival uses the creative economy, interdisciplinary art and co-creation to connect and pool cultural, heritage and creative resources and turn them into new value for urban development.

Ha said the aim is to convert cultural values, heritage, knowledge and creative capacity into long-term assets, generating livelihoods and jobs, spurring cooperation and making the cultural industry a growth engine for the capital.

Organisers expect links among artisans, artists, businesses, designers and communities to build creative chains and widen livelihood opportunities from cultural resources.

Running from November 13-28, the festival features 150 activities across five cultural, heritage and creative clusters and draws nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign artisans, artists, designers and experts, including nearly 100 foreign artists and overseas Vietnamese from 21 countries. For the first time, foreign artists will co-create with Vietnamese partners.

At Dong Xuan Market, the multisensory exhibition “Cham Dong Xuan” (Touching Dong Xuan) links traditional commerce with contemporary art, with small traders taking part in co-creation. Across 12 communal houses, guild halls and heritage spaces in the Old Quarter, “Chuyen Dinh trong Pho” (Story of Communal Houses in Old Quarter) series brings art and traditional crafts closer to the public, especially the youth.

Hoan Kiem Lake becomes a hub connecting artists, designers, companies and the public through exhibitions and creative fairs. At Thong Nhat Park, “Uom mam Sang tao” (Nurturing Creativity) gives young people’s ideas an experimental outlet. The “Ha Noi Sang Den” (Hanoi Lights Up) series also takes art into theaters, old cinemas, museums and public spaces.

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, said the festival vividly reflects the vision of a historically rich city that uses heritage as a foundation for an innovative, inclusive future.

Baker said Hanoi’s strength is not only its history but also the imagination and aspirations of its people. Blending heritage with creativity and tradition with innovation will keep shaping the city’s future, he said, adding that UNESCO wants to continue working with Hanoi to strengthen the creative ecosystem, preserve living heritage and expand international cooperation.

At the opening ceremony, Hanoi debuted HanoiGo, a culture-tourism digital platform on the iHanoi app and at hanoigo.hanoi.gov.vn. The platform pools information on destinations, relics, scenic sites, cultural spaces, cuisine, accommodation, events and tours, aiming to refresh promotion of the capital and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Hanoi./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026 #Old Quarter #creative economy Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

Creative space brings 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages to life

Visitors can take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

A visitor learns about the traditional culture of the Mong ethnic community. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese identity finds new expression in creative design

From traditional knowledge and craftsmanship, contemporary design draws inspiration from Vietnamese cultural identity and passes it on through the language of a new era. Linking knowledge, design, production, and markets can help turn cultural resources into sustainable economic value and create more creative design brands with a distinct Vietnamese identity.

See more

950 years on, Quoc Tu Giam continues to inspire Vietnam’s pursuit of knowledge ​

950 years on, Quoc Tu Giam continues to inspire Vietnam’s pursuit of knowledge ​

The 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (Imperial Academy), Vietnam’s first national university, is an occasion to reaffirm the enduring values of the country's tradition of learning, respect for teachers, and promotion of talent, which have shaped the nation’s intellectual foundations and continue to support its development in a new era.

Chair of the Canada-Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council (CVCEC) Phan Thi Quynh Trang (first from left) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s learning tradition gets Canadian reboot

The Canada-Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council (CVCEC) is building culture lessons on Vietnamese landmarks, with the Temple of Literature as a core module. Kids will hear stories about teacher Chu Van An, and practice greetings, gratitude to teachers and respect for elders.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse visit the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

Quoc Tu Giam at 950: A meeting point for Vietnam’s cultural diplomacy

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam is a symbol of Vietnam's culture and education and a regular pick for high-ranking leaders and politicians. That lifts it from national heritage to a valuable platform for promoting cultural diplomacy and showcasing Vietnam's cultural soft power, helping to convey the country's image and cultural identity to the international community.

Construction on APEC Phu Quoc Multi-purpose Performance Hall (Photo published by VNA)

APEC 2027: Inside the making of Asia’s landmark theatre

One year in, Sun Group’s APEC Phu Quoc Multi-purpose Performance Hall is taking shape as one of Asia’s largest theatres. It boasts 54,680 sq.m of floor area, 17,250 sq.m of roof, six above-ground floors plus a basement, and 4,030 seats, larger than Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the Oscars venue.

Visitors will enjoy free admission to the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24). (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Free admission to museums, historical sites, national parks on Vietnam Culture Day

Organisations and individuals will be entitled to free admission every year on November 24 to eight museums: the Museum of Oceanography, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups, the Vietnam National Museum of History, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, the Yersin Museum, the Vietnamese Women's Museum and the Vietnam Military History Museum, as well as the Independence Palace historical site.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese community in Australia seen as bridge for bilateral ties

Vietnamese identity and life in Australia are complementary rather than separate. The more successful overseas Vietnamese became in Australia, the greater their ability to contribute to their homeland and bilateral ties, said Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh.

Van Lake within the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO Representative: Quoc Tu Giam offers inspiration for new approaches to education

UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker said one of the things that stands out in Vietnam is the deep and enduring respect for education, learning and scholarship. Van Mieu –Quoc Tu Giam is a remarkable expression of that tradition, reminding that knowledge, talent and ethical responsibility have long been closely connected in Vietnamese society.

A highlight of the programme is the participation of 950 students in performances staged within the Temple of Literature complex (Photo: VNA)

950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Continuing Vietnam’s enduring tradition of learning

Through evocative images of students of the Quoc Tu Giam, alongside performances by students and artists, the programme vividly recreated the journey of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition, from the era of the imperial examinations to the spirit of learning in contemporary society. It also helped bring the cultural values of Thang Long-Hanoi to life today.

Students pose for a photo at the ceremony (Photo published by VNA)

Mother tongue connects Vietnamese community in Belarus

Vietnamese language education in Belarus not only helps younger generations take pride in their heritage and better understand and appreciate traditional culture, but also serves as a bridge for promoting Vietnamese culture among international friends.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth from left, first row) and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, attend the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert in Kanagawa Prefecture on November 10 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert fosters cultural cooperation

In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the concert brought together talented musicians from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and artists who are current or former members of renowned Japanese orchestras, including the NHK Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic and Kanagawa Philharmonic.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly offers the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s spouse experiences traditional Japanese culture

After learning about the history of the tea ceremony, Madame Ly was invited to enjoy traditional sweets and tea, and then to try preparing tea herself. She respectfully offered the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan and the oldest guest present.