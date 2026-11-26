Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese cinema continues to attract attention from French critics, with director Le Bao’s film "Thinh giac" (Hearing) selected for the international competition at the 48th Three Continents Festival, taking place in Nantes, western France.



Le Monde praised Le Bao’s talent in an article published on November 26, particularly his handling of rhythm, imagery and sound – elements that have helped establish the young Vietnamese filmmaker’s distinctive style on the international stage.



Born in Ho Chi Minh City in 1990, Le Bao made a name for himself with his feature debut “Taste”, which won the Special Jury Prize in the Encounters section at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. “Hearing” also competed for the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August 2026.



Running for 128 minutes, “Hearing” explores fractures in family relationships and difficulties in human communication through the story of a sound-measuring technician. The film draws inspiration from the director’s childhood experiences and family life. It is a co-production involving nine countries and territory, namely Vietnam, Singapore, Norway, France, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Thailand and Taiwan (China).



According to Le Monde, Vietnamese cinema is demonstrating notable creativity, with the emergence of talented directors. At the Three Continents Festival, director Bui Thac Chuyen won the Golden Montgolfiere in 2024 for his film “Glorious Ashes”, while director Truong Minh Quy received the Silver Montgolfiere in 2025 and is serving on this year’s festival jury.



Taking place from November 20 to 28, the Three Continents Festival is an international film event dedicated to works from Asia, Africa and Latin America. The results of this year’s international competition are expected to be announced on November 27./.

VNA