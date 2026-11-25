Ottawa (VNA) – Having spent most of her life in Canada, Dr Nguyen Dai Trang still cherishes the lullabies and songs she heard as a child in Vietnam. Drawing on these childhood memories, she introduced her book “Vietnamese Lullabies” at a programme celebrating Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, organised by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society in Toronto.



Through stories shared in poetry, music and conversations over Vietnamese food, members of the Vietnamese community had an opportunity to introduce their homeland’s culture to Canadian friends and help younger generations of Vietnamese origin learn more about their roots.



In his welcome remarks, Philip Fernandez, co-founder of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society, highlighted the role of face-to-face gatherings in promoting mutual understanding and fostering friendship between the people of the two countries.



Steve Rutchinski, a representative of the society, recalled the significance of November 24, which is associated with the first National Cultural Conference in 1946, chaired by President Ho Chi Minh. He noted that Vietnamese people in Canada maintain close ties with their homeland while also contributing to the society in which they live.



At the gathering, the introduction of “Vietnamese Lullabies” offered Canadian friends a tangible way to learn about Vietnam. For Dr Nguyen Dai Trang, the lullabies she heard in childhood evoke memories of generations who endured hardship while always hoping for a peaceful country.

Drawing on her personal recollections, she selected 25 works of poetry and music, ranging from “The Tale of Kieu” and “Bach Dang River” to “Joining Hands in a Great Circle”, to tell the story of Vietnam’s nation building and defence. In the e-book version, readers can view images of Vietnam and play musical recordings as they turn the pages.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Canada, Trang said she hopes the book will help international friends gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture and people; and poetry and music will inspire empathy and encourage young Vietnamese Canadians to take the initiative in exploring their roots.



For Dam Hoang Tuan, a student at Humber Polytechnic, young people can also make a direct contribution by helping organise such exchange activities. He said events held during Tet and the Mid-Autumn Festival, as well as food programmes such as “Flavours of Vietnam”, provide opportunities for young people to share customs and personal stories with participants.



After the performances, guests continued their conversations over Vietnamese dishes.



Through the stories shared and heard at gatherings like this, the friendship between the people of the two countries will continue to grow./.

VNA