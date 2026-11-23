London (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK hosted a community gathering in London on November 21 to mark Vietnam Culture Day and Great National Solidarity Day 2026.



Kensington Central Library, a public institution in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, served as the venue for the meetup.



The centrepiece was a screening of director Leon Le's "Song Lang", a film spotlighting "cai luong" – a popular form of modern folk opera from Southern Vietnam that emerged in the early 20th century and remains a cultural touchstone.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung pitched the event as a push for cohesion: "The core message is to connect the community, spread identity, and join hands to preserve cultural traditions”.



The 2026 event marks the first edition of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), which was established this year.



Hung pledged the embassy's backing for cultural preservation efforts, aiming to build a more unified and resilient Vietnamese community in the UK that stays anchored to the homeland.



The event wrapped up with networking and a serving of traditional Vietnamese cuisine./.

VNA