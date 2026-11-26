Hanoi (VNA) – Michael Bublé, the internationally acclaimed Canadian singer and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer, will deliver a special performance at the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony on the evening of December 4 at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.

Renowned for his singular style, vocal power, and world-class showmanship, Bublé has captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive blend of pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, delivering music that celebrates love, hope, and the power of human connection.

Over the course of his extraordinary career, Bublé has remained deeply committed to keeping the legacy of the Great American Songbook alive, breathing new life into beloved classics while creating enduring hits of his own and bringing timeless music to new generations of listeners, demonstrating how the legacy of past generations can inspire new artistic expressions.

The Organising Committee said this artistic philosophy resonates with the spirit of scientific progress, where breakthroughs build upon generations of knowledge while paving the way for new advances for humanity, according to a press release.

Under the theme “Science Drives – Prosperity Rises,” the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony will honour groundbreaking scientific achievements with the potential to transform billions of lives and contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Selected from 1,819 nominations spanning five continents, this year’s laureates embody the power of science to transcend boundaries and deliver meaningful benefits to humanity. Bublé’s performance will bring a distinctive artistic dimension to the ceremony, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the scientists whose discoveries are shaping a better tomorrow.

The ceremony is the centerpiece of VinFuture Science and Technology Week 2026, taking place in Hanoi from December 2 to 8. The event will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and livestreamed on the VinFuture Prize’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20, 2020, is a non-profit organisation co-founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup – the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam – and his wife, Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation’s core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognises transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.

The prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at 3 million USD, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at 500,000 USD, specifically dedicated to honouring women innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

In pursuit of its mission, the Foundation undertakes various activities. These include engaging in strategic grantmaking initiatives, fostering intellectual connections, and collaborating in the advancement of science and technology./.