Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The CMC Technology Group on November 25 officially launched Clex, a Vietnamese-made artificial intelligence (AI) platform specialising in legal services for government agencies and businesses, with the message “Mastering legal knowledge: building a civilised society”.



Attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and other Government leaders, the event in Hanoi marked a significant step forward in Vietnamese enterprises’ efforts to master specialised AI technologies and apply AI to practical challenges in law, governance and public service delivery.



Clex was researched and developed by CMC based on a large language model specialising in Vietnamese law, which was trained and fine-tuned on a knowledge base comprising more than two million legal documents. The platform can understand context, perform legal reasoning and provide source references for users to verify, going beyond conventional search and question-and-answer functions.



Clex comprises two product lines: Clex GOV for government agencies and Clex ENTERPRISE for businesses. For public-sector agencies, the platform supports legal research, information synthesis, drafting, comparison, the review of inconsistencies and overlaps, and document appraisal. It also assists public officials in preparing recommendations, processing dossiers and handling administrative procedures. For businesses, Clex integrates internal documents and supports legal research, contract reviews, policy change monitoring, impact assessments and compliance obligation identification.



At the event, delegates experienced Clex’s key features firsthand. Through practical use cases, the development team demonstrated the platform’s capabilities in legal research and knowledge extraction, document processing and review, as well as its ability to cite legal grounds so that users can verify the results. These demonstrations provided guests with a clearer understanding of how AI can support professional activities, from government operations to corporate governance and legal compliance.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said that legal tasks such as researching regulations, cross-referencing, reviewing documents and preparing dossiers are among the daily responsibilities of public officials and civil servants. Applying AI can help them perform these tasks more quickly and accurately, contributing to consistent law enforcement.



He expressed appreciation for the approach of deploying an AI platform to support public services by mobilising resources from businesses, rather than having the State invest in building the platform itself or appointing a single development provider.



To ensure Clex is used effectively in public service operations, he called on CMC to ensure information accuracy, improve usage effectiveness and ensure information safety and security through strict control over data access scopes and user permissions.



The Deputy Minister stressed that AI is only a supporting tool, noting that public officials and civil servants must verify its outputs before use and remain accountable for their recommendations and decisions.



In the long term, he said that CMC should continue investing in its research workforce and collaborating with legal experts to improve product quality. Clex’s success should be measured by its effectiveness, its ability to support public officials and the tangible value it delivers in public service operations./.

VNA