Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s tourism recovery is turning digital transformation from a buzzword into a competitive necessity.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported that the country drew about 19.5 million foreign arrivals in the first 10 months of 2026, up 13.8% from a year earlier. That growth, along with changing consumer behavior, is forcing travel companies to rethink sales, service quality and how they mine customer data.

For tour operators, digitalisation has moved well beyond websites and online booking channels. AI is now being deployed in customer advice, demand analysis and service matching, with the goal of linking search, product selection, booking, payment and itinerary management into one digital flow.

Travel companies are deploying digital solutions (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Hanoi has launched a redesigned travel.com.vn platform with Tripi, an AI chatbot that runs 24/7. The interface lets customers search tours by departure point and choose itineraries themselves, cutting the time needed to find and access products, its Deputy Director Pham Van Bay said.

According to him, Tripi is meant to be more than a Q&A tool. It serves as a trip planning assistant that can take requests, suggest routes and keep advising outside normal sales hours. The AI digitises the first stage of consultation and helps filter demand, but human advisers remain critical for complex itineraries, international tours, visas and tailor-made journeys.

The platform also acts as a digital transaction point, letting customers search products, book tours, check reservations and pay online through Visa, Mastercard, JCB, VNPay, ZaloPay and MoMo.

BestPrice Travel is making a similar bet with Bipi, an AI travel chatbot that helps customers consider and plan trips. Using budget, timing, preferences and travel style, the system recommends products and shortens the consultation process.

Its Marketing Director Bui Thanh Tu said digital transformation is less about technology alone than about understanding customers and personalising experiences at scale. BestPrice is analysing search and booking behaviour, recommending itineraries that fit needs and budgets, and offering customisation from the first consultation.

The early results show AI can lift sales efficiency and service quality. But digital transformation is not just about bolting technology onto individual steps, but also requires connected data and a reorganised operating model.

VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai said data and technology are becoming central as competition among destinations intensifies. They matter for management, policy planning, market research and promotion. The industry needs more than arrival counts and source markets; it must understand demand, preferences, spending, length of stay and travel trends by customer segment. That data is the basis for spotting potential markets, targeting customer groups, building products, improving experiences and running more focused promotion campaigns.

At the launch of the “Digital check-in and loyalty points” introduced by the Dong Van communal Tourism Association (Photo published by VNA)

The VNAT is pushing to standardise tourism resource data and guide localities in using data management software. In October, training sessions on tourism resource survey databases were held in the north and south to align collection, evaluation and updating methods. It is also trying to modernise promotion by analysing customer needs and behaviour, using data to identify potential markets, build suitable products, reach travellers more effectively and sharpen destination competitiveness.

Yet, the hurdles remain, including investment resources, technology talent, data interoperability and customer information security. For small and medium-sized enterprises, the key is to choose solutions that match their scale, costs and practical capacity, avoiding scattered spending that delivers little, she said./.