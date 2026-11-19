Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam is stepping up innovation cooperation and start-up connections with Hong Kong (China) and other regional markets through its participation in the 18th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) and the 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), which opened in Hong Kong on November 19.

The two events are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Vietnam’s delegation includes representatives of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance and start-up Demeter, which ranked among the top 10 finalists in an international start-up competition. Demeter is presenting technology solutions to support climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.

At E-Day, Phan Thi Quynh Van, a senior specialist from the NIC’s Enterprise Support Division, joined a panel discussion on helping start-ups from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) expand into ASEAN markets, with Hong Kong serving as a bridge and value-adding partner.

She described the programme as an important opportunity to connect businesses in Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao with Southeast Asian markets, noting that Vietnam is an attractive destination for investors from Hong Kong and mainland China.

Van expressed her hope that the NIC would serve as a bridge to encourage businesses and major corporations from the GBA to invest in Vietnam and transfer innovative technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), green transition and financial technology (FinTech).

Highlighting Hong Kong’s strengths in finance, science and technology, innovation and its skilled English-speaking workforce, Van encouraged Vietnamese start-ups to gain experience through regional exchanges, networking and cooperation.

Held on November 19–20 under the theme “Powering Commercial Success Through IP and Innovation,” the BIP Asia Forum brings together more than 100 speakers and over 3,000 participants. This year’s programme features a dedicated technology section, known as the Tech Chapter, and a GoGlobal Connect Zone for the first time.

Meanwhile, E-Day 2026, themed “Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight”, attracts more than 370 start-ups, innovation projects and support organisations. The events run alongside the DesignInspire exhibition from November 18 to 21, creating further opportunities to promote technology commercialisation and regional market connections./.