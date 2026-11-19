Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on November 18 launched the Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprise Map 2026 and honoured the Top 10 Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprises 2026.



A total of 51 Top 10 titles were presented to 33 enterprises across 11 sectors at the event, held under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Meanwhile, the newly launched map features 11 sectors and 108 enterprise positions.



Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long stressed that the map not only showcases leading enterprises but, more importantly, provides an overview of Vietnam's digital technology capabilities, identifying the companies operating in the country, the technologies they have mastered and the challenges they can address.



He said the map would serve as a reference for the ministry in formulating policies to develop the digital technology industry, assessing enterprise capabilities and identifying priority areas.



The Top 10 programme evaluates enterprises across 30 fields, including 15 technology sectors and 15 application sectors, based on two criteria: vision and execution capacity. This year, 230 enterprises registered accounts, while 71 submitted more than 100 applications. The selection process comprised three rounds: preliminary screening, presentations and direct interviews.



Based on the applications and assessments, the organising board and expert council observed that Vietnamese enterprises are moving further up the digital value chain. Having started with software outsourcing and electronics assembly, they are now taking on more complex tasks, including requirements definition, module development, chip design, and the development and operation of systems for international clients.



The most significant progress lies not in production volume but in enterprises being entrusted with design, quality assurance and product exploitation. Many Top 10 honourees have shifted from project-based services to owning products capable of serving large-scale markets.



The domestic market is also emerging as a testing ground for their capabilities, driven by three major sources of demand: infrastructure investment, public-sector digital transformation and businesses' need to improve productivity.



VINASA Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa said the Top 10 title represented not only recognition but also a commitment by Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to their responsibilities towards customers, including maintaining proven quality, protecting data, ensuring transparency and managing risks in accordance with the Law on Artificial Intelligence.



He added that leading enterprises were expected to set industry standards, open up supply chains for small businesses and startups, and work with research institutes and universities to train AI engineers. Their responsibility to the country also entailed substantial investment in research, mastery of core technologies and data, and the development of Make-in-Vietnam AI products.



At the ceremony, 11 nominations from eight enterprises were recognised as meeting the standards for inclusion in the 2026 map.



For businesses, the map helps identify their market position, strengths and investment directions while providing an independently assessed capability profile. It also enables corporate and government customers to find suitable suppliers and reduce selection risks, while offering international partners and investors a reliable gateway to Vietnamese enterprises.



Available at top10ict.com, the online map allows customers, partners and investors to search for enterprises throughout the year. A new feature introduced in 2026 is VINASA's year-round reception, verification and updating of enterprise profiles, replacing the previous annual update cycle.



Launched in 2014, VINASA's Top 10 Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprises programme has become a reliable source of information for identifying and assessing the actual capabilities of Vietnamese digital technology companies. Since 2025, the programme has also developed the Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprise Map using VINASA's TechMap methodology./.

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