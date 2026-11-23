Hanoi (VNA) – VNKC Group and LG Electronics Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on November 23 to promote the application of LG’s advanced technology solutions in the country, particularly in energy efficiency and digital infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in developing the market and connecting LG’s technologies with the needs of government agencies, businesses and industrial parks nationwide.

Their cooperation will focus on three main areas.

The first is energy-saving solutions for factories, commercial buildings and industrial parks, aiming to optimise energy efficiency, improve operational performance and support sustainable development.

The second is cooling solutions for AI data centres, addressing growing demand for specialised, high-performance systems to support the rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The two companies will also explore opportunities to introduce other advanced LG technological solutions in line with market demand and their cooperation objectives.

Through the partnership, VNKC aims to serve as a bridge helping Vietnamese government agencies, organisations and businesses access and effectively adopt LG’s technologies.

LG Electronics and VNKC Group will form a strategic partnership to promote the application of LG’s technology solutions and expand their market reach in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's accelerating digital and green transitions, alongside efforts to improve energy efficiency and modernise industrial infrastructure, are creating growing demand for advanced technological solutions. The rapid expansion of AI applications and data centres is also increasing requirements for reliable, high-performance infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, the partnership is set to connect international technologies, expertise and resources with domestic development needs.

A VNKC representative said the company highly values the trust and cooperation opportunity offered by LG Electronics Vietnam. Drawing on its understanding of the Vietnamese market and experience in working with partners from the Republic of Korea, VNKC aims to bring LG’s advanced technological solutions closer to domestic agencies, businesses and industrial parks.

The cooperation is expected to generate long-term benefits for customers, partners and society while contributing to Vietnam’s development./.