Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A Vietnam-Malaysia business networking programme has opened up new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation, helping companies from both countries establish partnerships and explore new markets amid growing bilateral economic ties.

The event was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Vietnam Trade Office as part of activities marking Vietnam Culture Day in Malaysia 2026. It brought together business representatives from both countries and international partners, providing a platform to showcase products, exchange information and expand bilateral trade and investment networks.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Pham Thi Thuy Nga said Vietnam was entering a new development era marked by strategic reforms in institutions, science and technology, and innovation.

Vietnam's economy maintained strong growth, with GDP expanding 8.02% in 2025 and agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reaching around 70 billion USD, she said.

Bilateral trade reached approximately 16.3 billion USD in 2025 before rising to 17.4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up more than 44% year on year. This provided a solid foundation for the two countries to pursue their target of 20 billion USD and beyond.

Nga highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies, noting that Vietnam had competitive manufacturing capacity, abundant agricultural supplies and an extensive network of free trade agreements, while Malaysia had advantages in processing industries, global Halal standards and international distribution networks.

The embassy would serve as an active bridge between businesses, focusing on stronger corporate connectivity, investment in high-value sectors such as Halal products, green technology and digital transformation, and more practical support for enterprises during 2027-2029, she said.

Vietnam Trade Counsellor in Malaysia Phung Van Thanh said Vietnam was currently ASEAN's fourth-largest economy, with a population of nearly 110 million. The country's total import-export turnover reached 1 trillion USD for the first time in the first 10 months of 2026.

Key Vietnamese agricultural products, including rice, coffee, cashew nuts, black pepper, seafood and tropical fruit, were strengthening their positions in global markets. With a population of 34.2 million and its status as a leading Halal industry hub, Malaysia offered a strategic gateway for Vietnamese products to reach the wider Muslim consumer market, he said.

Business representatives also shared proposals to deepen cooperation. Albert Ding Choo Earn of Albert Ding, Lee & Partners said Vietnam's diverse product sources and Malaysia's established market and distribution infrastructure offered strong potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.

He stressed that business success depended not only on import and export transactions but also on understanding consumer demand, building trust and maintaining consistent quality. He proposed improving access to Malaysian distribution channels, developing brands that meet Halal standards, and expanding cooperation in food processing, logistics and joint ventures.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Vice President of the Vietnamese Business Association in Malaysia, welcomed the embassy's and Trade Office's support for Vietnamese companies to meet local partners. She said Malaysian businesses had shown strong interest in high-quality Vietnamese products and the desire to work with the Trade Office to introduce more Vietnamese brands into local supermarket chains.

International partners also highlighted the programme's value. Alvin Tee of Super Fruits Trading said it offered an opportunity to connect with reliable suppliers and bring quality Vietnamese products to consumers. Jeevan Muniandy of Bidmyasset described the embassy's regular B2B networking initiatives as a practical way to build trust and establish long-term business relationships.

The programme is expected to help turn initial business contacts into concrete projects, contributing to stronger economic cooperation and the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.