Can Tho (VNA) – Agriculture could serve as a pioneering sector in strengthening Vietnam–Africa cooperation and paving the way for Vietnamese businesses to enter African markets in other economic sectors, said Pham Ngoc Mau, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

He made the remarks at a workshop on promoting private sector cooperation in agriculture between Vietnam and Africa, held in Can Tho city on November 23. It took place under the Carbon Offsetting Rice Emission Reduction (CORE) project, funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Mau, who also heads the working group on South–South Cooperation in agriculture, said Africa holds considerable potential in land, natural resources, labour and market size, and many countries on the continent prioritised agricultural development, food security and foreign investment attraction. Meanwhile, Vietnam has accumulated extensive agricultural experience, technological expertise and growing business capacity.

He stressed the need to move beyond experience-sharing and technical transfers towards comprehensive partnerships linking science and technology with investment, production, processing and market development, enabling businesses from both sides to jointly develop value chains on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

He highlighted the role of businesses as the driving force behind sustainable South–South Cooperation while State agencies, research institutes and international development organisations provide connections and institutional support.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment established the working group on South–South Cooperation in agriculture under Decision No. 3786, dated September 16, 2025. The group facilitates two-way information exchange through government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) channels to address information gaps and support Vietnamese enterprises seeking investment opportunities in Africa.

It has identified three areas of Vietnam's agricultural expertise for exchange with international partners: low-cost farming techniques and production processes; agricultural inputs and tools; and policy and management experience, including the transition towards new-style cooperatives and measures for overcoming trade barriers to bring agricultural products into international markets.

The group also seeks to connect Vietnamese businesses in processing, energy, telecommunications, mining, infrastructure and logistics with African partners. Combining investment projects in these sectors with agricultural initiatives and human resources training could help strengthen ties with local authorities and communities, Mau said.

Dao The Anh, President of the Vietnam Rural Development Science Association, briefs participants on the South-South strategic cooperation framework on sustainable rice development between Vietnam and five African countries. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Dr Dao The Anh, President of the Vietnam Rural Development Science Association, presented an initial draft of the 2026–2035 South–South Strategic Cooperation Framework between Vietnam and five African countries – Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and Angola. The countries have signed memoranda of understanding on sustainable, low-emission rice sector development.

The framework looks to establish a partnership on sustainable and low-emission rice farming systems as the first initiative.

Anh noted that although rice is cultivated in 43 of the 54 African countries, the continent imports around 17 million tonnes annually, a figure that could double by 2030 amid rising demand. Average rice yields remain at only 2–3 tonnes per hectare.

By comparison, Vietnam produces around 27 million tonnes of milled rice annually, equivalent to the combined output of African countries. Its unmilled rice productivity is approximately three times the African average, partly thanks to improved varieties, farming techniques and multiple cropping.

However, he added, future cooperation should address several challenges, including excessive reliance on technical assistance, limited private sector participation, difficulties in banking and payment connectivity, and the need for more flexible financing mechanisms backed by reliable data.

Oemar Idoe, Deputy Country Director of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Vietnam, praised Vietnam's experience in improving rice productivity, organising farmers and promoting sustainable farming.

He said climate change, declining natural resources and food security pressures are shared challenges requiring collective efforts and two-way learning. South–South Cooperation could help countries share successful models and adapt them to local conditions.

Participants at the workshop discussed recommendations to finalise the framework and action plan for cooperation between Vietnam and the five African countries in developing sustainable and low-emission rice production. Vietnamese businesses also shared difficulties in accessing markets, finding partners and mobilising investment in Africa./.