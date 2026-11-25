Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Industrial Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) on November 25, bringing together more than 500 businesses with around 700 booths.

The three-day event is jointly organised by the Centre for Technical Support and Sustainable Development (CSED), Vietnam Exhibition and Fair Centre JSC (VIETFAIR), and domestic and international industry associations and trade promotion organisations.

Exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products, machinery, equipment and advanced solutions in mechanical engineering, metalworking, welding and cutting technologies, metallurgy, control and automation, industrial robotics, electromechanics, industrial equipment and supporting industries.

The exhibition has also brought together domestic and international businesses, manufacturers and technology suppliers, further establishing itself as a major industrial trade promotion event in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the city is entering a new phase of development following the expansion of its economic space on July 1, 2025. This has created favourable conditions for tapping its strengths in industry, trade, services, logistics, science and technology.

Against this backdrop, a diverse range of specialised industrial trade promotion activities, technology supply-demand connections and production cooperation initiatives are particularly important, he noted.

Ut added that the participation of international businesses and trade promotion organisations at VINAMAC EXPO 2026 will not only boost business exchanges but also create opportunities for experience-sharing, investment cooperation, technology transfer and stronger supply chain links between Vietnamese companies and foreign partners.

The exhibition features a number of activities, including Ho Chi Minh City Automation Day; a forum on digital transformation to accelerate green transition in factories; a seminar on welding engineering in the development of Vietnam's mechanical engineering sector; a welding skills competition; and demonstrations of advanced welding technologies.

Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, described VINAMAC EXPO as an annual specialised industrial trade promotion event that enables domestic and international businesses to meet, showcase products, seek partners and expand markets.

Hung encouraged Vietnamese businesses to use the event to promote their production capabilities, gain insights into market demand and connect with potential partners. Foreign enterprises, meanwhile, were invited to explore the Vietnamese market, assess local supply capacity and identify business cooperation opportunities.

The organising board has placed particular emphasis on direct business-matching activities, connecting exhibitors with buyers and international partners. Such initiatives are essential to improving the practical effectiveness of trade promotion and paving the way for cooperation agreements, business contracts and long-term partnerships.

As the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency has continued to renew its approach to trade promotion programmes, strengthen domestic and international market connections, and help businesses make effective use of free trade agreements and expand export markets.

The agency will continue working with localities, industry associations and domestic and foreign trade promotion organisations to improve the quality of specialised trade fairs and exhibitions, facilitate business matching and support Vietnamese enterprises in participating more effectively in international supply chains./.