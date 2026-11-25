Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi and Russia's St. Petersburg have agreed to step up cooperation in metro development, technology transfer, human resource training and cultural exchanges, with a new agreement on urban railways marking a key outcome of a visit by the Russian city's delegation on November 23-27.



Led by Governor Alexander Dmitrievich Beglov, the delegation held talks and meetings with Hanoi leaders to map out concrete cooperation projects on November 25.



At a meeting with Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Governor Beglov proposed a pilot project under which St. Petersburg would assist Hanoi with metro design, technical appraisal and construction support.



Drawing on its experience in underground railway construction and operation, the Russian city also offered to share technical expertise, citing similarities in geological conditions along the Neva and Red rivers.



The two cities also see scope for cooperation in shipbuilding, high technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing and logistics, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in urban management, transport and public services.



St. Petersburg proposed joint projects in AI, biotechnology, digital transformation and clean energy, alongside expanded student exchanges and educational links through the Russia-Vietnam Knowledge Network.



Thang asked for St. Petersburg's expertise to assist with Hanoi's urban railway projects, encouraging Russian businesses to explore opportunities in investment, equipment supply, and technology partnerships.



He also urged closer cooperation in science and technology, education and high-quality workforce training, including links between schools and research institutions and the development of bilingual education programmes.



Hanoi welcomes investment from St. Petersburg businesses in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment manufacturing and research facilities in the capital's industrial parks, he noted.



At a separate meeting, Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang and Governor Beglov discussed ways to turn the cities' shared priorities into practical projects.



He highlighted the significance of preserving and developing the area around the President Ho Chi Minh monument in St. Petersburg, saying it reflects the Russian city's enduring respect for the late Vietnamese leader and provides a venue for cultural exchanges.



He called for swift implementation of the urban railway agreement, with a focus on technical consultancy, technology transfer, design, manufacturing and workforce training. The two cities should also explore a pilot underground railway project involving engineers from both sides and drawing on Russian technological and manufacturing capabilities, he said.



In healthcare, the Hanoi chairman proposed direct links between medical institutions, particularly in oncology, and expanded professional training for doctors and healthcare workers.



The two sides also agreed to establish closer school links, with Hanoi proposing a partnership between Trung Vuong Secondary School and School No. 488 in St. Petersburg. Also discussed were student exchanges, participation in the 2027 Russia-Vietnam Youth Forum and cooperation with the Russian State Pedagogical University.



Cultural cooperation will feature reciprocal cultural days and weeks, exhibitions and exchanges between museums, theatres and performing arts organisations. Both sides also pledged to strengthen the Vietnam-Russia People's Forum as a platform for people-to-people exchanges.



Vu Dai Thang welcomed Russia's decision to waive visa requirements for Vietnamese ordinary passport holders from October 2026, saying it would boost tourism and cultural exchanges.



He also backed a proposal to name a street in Hanoi Leningrad-St. Petersburg, citing the city's historical ties with Vietnam and its special place in the hearts of Vietnamese people. Hanoi will submit the proposal to competent authorities for consideration, he said.



The urban railway agreement was a major outcome of the visit, laying the groundwork for cooperation in railway planning, construction, management and operation.

On the occasion, Hanoi conferred the title of “Honorary citizen of the capital” on Governor Beglov in recognition of his contributions to bilateral ties.



The delegation also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, visited the Presidential Palace historical site and the late leader's stilt house, and laid a wreath at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street, Ba Dinh ward.



The visit, part of Hanoi's 2026 external relations programme, aimed to advance cooperation agreements signed in 2025 and 2026 between the two cities' administrations and legislative bodies.



The two sides are expected to turn their priority areas into concrete projects, further strengthening ties between Hanoi and St. Petersburg and contributing to the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA