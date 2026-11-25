Buenos Aires (VNA) – Hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2027 will offer Vietnam a strategic opportunity to build on its economic integration experience, help shape regional cooperation priorities and enhance its international standing, according to Estefanía Lucila Rouco, a member of the Young Group of the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI).

Rouco told the Vietnam News Agency that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for a major share of global trade and production but also faces challenges, including geopolitical and trade tensions and development gaps among economies.

She noted that APEC 2027 would allow Vietnam to share its experience in economic integration and restructuring its production sectors, while contributing to the regional agenda in areas such as productivity, trade, investment, and economic resilience.

Rouco highlighted that the Vietnamese Government has identified innovation, digital transformation and new growth drivers as key priorities for its APEC host year in 2027. These areas are particularly relevant as regional economies seek new sources of growth and ways to adapt to fluctuations in the global economy.

Assessing the event's impact on Vietnam's international integration and standing, she said APEC 2027 could significantly raise the country's profile and international visibility.

The forum will bring together political leaders, business representatives, international organisations and other key stakeholders, while attracting considerable attention from global media. This will provide Vietnam with an important platform to promote its image and strengthen its international presence.

However, Rouco stressed that the key challenge would be to turn the attention and opportunities generated by the event into lasting cooperation outcomes, including new investment projects, expanded trade, technology partnerships and stronger ties with APEC member economies.

If effectively leveraged, the event could strengthen Vietnam's regional connections and provide fresh momentum for its international integration, further enhancing its role in multilateral cooperation./.