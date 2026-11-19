Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia reaffirms commitment to open trade, multilateralism and deeper regional economic integration as geopolitical tensions rise and the global economy frays, said its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China.

Anwar said shared prosperity must translate into more quality jobs, better livelihoods and a real role for residents in economic development. He warned that recent disruptions show geopolitical tensions, energy insecurity and climate change can hit regional households fast.

He stressed that decisions taken at the week will shape the region’s economic resilience and prosperity for generations.

Malaysia, he said, firmly backs a unified, ethics-based approach to digital and artificial intelligence governance. APEC economies must ensure technological advances benefit all sides, especially Global South economies, rather than being deployed for harmful ends.

APEC groups 21 Asia-Pacific member economies and seeks to boost free trade in the region. Its members account for nearly 40% of the world’s population, nearly half of global trade and more than 60% of global GDP. Malaysia is one of the economies founding APEC in 1989./.