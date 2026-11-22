Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian rescue forces are searching for 40 people missing after a fire broke out at a confectionery and sugar products factory in western Jakarta.

According to local search and rescue authorities, the blaze broke out on the afternoon of November 21 at the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district, about 50km from Jakarta.

Television footage taken overnight showed flames engulfing parts of the factory, while sections of its roof had collapsed. Several areas inside the facility were still burning on November 22, hampering search and rescue efforts.

Rescue official Rizky Dwianto said four other people had been injured, in addition to those missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation./.