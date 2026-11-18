Jakarta (VNA) – The 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, held in Manila, the Philippines, from November 15 to 17, underscored the need to translate commitments and agreements into concrete and measurable actions that deliver tangible benefits to people, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.



At a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 18, Kao said leaders adopted and noted 117 documents, including 85 at the 49th ASEAN Summit and 32 at related meetings.



As 2026 marks the first year of implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, leaders underlined the bloc's solidarity and centrality as well as closer coordination among the three community pillars in response to global economic uncertainties and security challenges, with priorities including digital transformation, AI application, energy security and supply chain resilience, he said.



Regarding economic cooperation, Kao highlighted efforts to promote the ratification and implementation of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), develop the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and protect subsea infrastructure serving digital connectivity. Partners also expressed support for the region's integration priorities.



ASEAN will continue upgrading its free trade agreements (FTAs) and aims to conclude negotiations on an FTA with Canada in 2027, the official added.



For the East Sea issue, ASEAN leaders reaffirmed the importance of peace, stability, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



He said ASEAN–China negotiations on a code of conduct (COC) in the East Sea have completed more than 80% of the work, with both sides aiming to conclude them in 2027, when Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship. However, the remaining issues are the most difficult and will require further efforts to narrow differences and advance negotiations.



ASEAN seeks a substantive and effective COC in line with international law, the Secretary-General noted.



Regarding the Myanmar issue, ASEAN will continue to use the Five-Point Consensus as the basis for addressing the crisis, prioritising violence reduction, humanitarian assistance and inclusive dialogue, he said, adding that the bloc may consider gradually restoring the full participation of Myanmar's political representatives, depending on concrete and sustained progress in the consensus implementation.



At the meetings with partners, ASEAN leaders also highlighted cooperation in food and energy security, digital economy development and combating transnational crime, including cyber scams.



Looking ahead to 2027, when ASEAN marks its 60th founding anniversary and Singapore holds the chairmanship, the Secretary-General affirmed the bloc's commitment to strengthening unity and resilience, promoting integration and expanding partnerships to ensure tangible benefits for people across the region./.

VNA