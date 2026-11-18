Manila (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, together with leaders and high-level delegations from ASEAN member states and partner countries, attended the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines on November 17.



At the ceremony, the Philippines handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2027 to Singapore.



After three days of intensive work featuring more than 20 activities, the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits concluded successfully.



The high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, led by PM Hung, participated proactively, demonstrating goodwill and support for the Philippines as ASEAN Chair. Vietnam made positive contributions to discussions and put forward numerous practical, strategic proposals and initiatives to help shape ASEAN cooperation in the coming period. Vietnam also demonstrated a leading role in promoting subregional cooperation and narrowing the development gap.



ASEAN member states and partners expressed their high regard for Vietnam's role and standing, and were impressed by the country's achievements and socio-economic development prospects amid global economic difficulties.



PM Hung’s bilateral meetings with leaders of ASEAN member states and partner countries on this occasion helped consolidate friendly relations and promote substantive cooperation between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries and partners.



Vietnam continued to demonstrate its role as a responsible, proactive and active member, making practical contributions to strengthening intra-bloc solidarity, expanding external relations and enhancing ASEAN centrality, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.



In his closing remarks, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. thanked member states and partners for their substantive contributions to the success of the summits and the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 Chairmanship under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 29th ASEAN-China Summit. Photo: VNA

The President emphasised that despite changing circumstances, ASEAN remained steadfast in its commitment to consolidating peace and stability, strengthening economic connectivity and ensuring the well-being of its people.



He noted that challenges related to energy, maritime security, technology and climate change were becoming increasingly interconnected, requiring ASEAN institutions to work more closely together so that the association could remain a reliable pillar of support for its member states.



He expressed confidence that Singapore, as ASEAN Chair in 2027, would lead the association in continuing to realise its Community-building goals.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong affirmed that Singapore would continue working closely with member states and partners to build an ASEAN that is united in purpose, confident in its future and open to the world.



He announced the theme of ASEAN Year 2027 as “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships”./.