Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Australia agreed to strengthen development cooperation, focusing on sustainable economic growth, human resource development, innovation and inclusive development, at the second annual Vietnam-Australia Development Dialogue 2026 held in Hanoi on November 23.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Nguyen Quoc Phuong, Director General of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance under the Ministry of Finance, and Renee Deschamps, Australian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam.

It provided a platform for both sides to review development cooperation outcomes, address difficulties in implementing programmes and projects, and agree on future priorities, contributing to the effective implementation of high-level commitments and to promoting the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Addressing the event, Phuong highlighted the significance of 2026 to bilateral relations, noting that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam paid a state visit to Australia on August 9-12. This was the first visit by Vietnam's top leader since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

The visit resulted in three joint statements aimed at deepening the partnership, strengthening economic resilience and enhancing cooperation in science, technology and innovation. The two sides also witnessed the exchange of seven cooperation documents covering the digital economy, agriculture and sustainable development, healthcare, education and vocational training.

Economic, trade and investment ties have continued to grow. Bilateral trade expanded by an average of 13.1% annually during 2021–2025, reaching 13.9 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 20.1% year-on-year. By the end of October, Australia had 759 valid investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital exceeding 1.92 billion USD.

On the sidelines of the August visit, Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held meetings with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell. Phuong said the dialogue would contribute to the broader bilateral economic cooperation agenda, including the fifth Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting scheduled for November 26 in Hanoi.

Regarding Vietnam's development priorities, Phuong said the country aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of around 10% during 2026–2030, become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed high-income nation by 2045.

To achieve these goals, Vietnam has identified science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, private sector development and high-quality human resources linked with green transition as key growth drivers. These priorities are closely aligned with the pillars of the Australia-Vietnam Development Partnership Plan (DPP) for 2025–2030.

He expressed appreciation for Australia's longstanding development assistance, noting that the country has provided Vietnam with more than 3 billion AUD (1.99 USD) since 1973. Australia's development assistance to Vietnam is expected to reach approximately 98 million AUD in the 2026–2027 fiscal year. He thanked the Australian Government and people for their sustained and effective support for Vietnam's socio-economic development.

For her part, Renee Deschamps reaffirmed Australia's commitment to remaining a trusted partner in Vietnam's next phase of development and transformation. She described development cooperation as an important means of translating shared priorities and commitments into practical outcomes benefiting people, communities and businesses.

She said Australia has increased its development assistance to Vietnam to 98.3 million AUD for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, up 1.7 million AUD from the previous year. Cooperation has made positive progress across four pillars: promoting economic growth and innovation; investing in skills and leadership; strengthening climate resilience and adaptation; and advancing gender equality and inclusive development.

She also highlighted the importance of improving programme implementation, proactively removing bottlenecks and translating high-level commitments into tangible results. Australia is ready to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027 by sharing policy expertise, research and experience in organising APEC activities, she said.

At thematic discussions, representatives of ministries, sectors and localities from both countries reviewed cooperation outcomes, discussed practical obstacles and agreed on priorities under the four pillars of the 2025–2030 DPP.

The two sides subsequently adopted the 2026 Vietnam-Australia Development Cooperation Report and signed a joint communiqué reaffirming that development cooperation remains an important driver of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing to Vietnam's development goals and the two countries' shared interests.

Under the communiqué, the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in economic reform, productivity improvement and sustainable growth; science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; education, skills development and workforce readiness; climate resilience, environmental protection and clean energy transition; and gender equality, disability equity and social inclusion.

The third annual Vietnam-Australia Development Dialogue is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027, further translating high-level commitments into action and deepening the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.