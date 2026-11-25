Hanoi (VNA) – Bangladesh wishes to further expand cooperation with Vietnam, making it deeper, broader, and more comprehensive, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on November 24.

The host leader made the remarks when receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Tran Thi Xuan Oanh, who came to present her credentials at a ceremony in Dhaka.

President Alamgir asked the ambassador to convey his warm regards to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Lam and expressed satisfaction with the strides of the two countries' traditional friendship.

He called for greater efforts to ensure balanced and harmonious trade and investment ties, suggesting that Vietnam facilitate market access for Bangladesh's key products. He also encouraged Vietnamese businesses to explore investment opportunities in promising sectors in his country.

The President voiced his hope that Vietnam will continue playing an active role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in supporting Bangladesh's bid to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner and its accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

He also pledged favourable conditions for Oanh to fulfil her tasks in Bangladesh.

For her part, the ambassador conveyed greetings from General Secretary and President To Lam and the Vietnamese people to the President, Government and people of Bangladesh.

She expressed her honour to assume the role in Bangladesh, a dynamic country with great potential, and congratulated the country on its remarkable socio-economic achievements.

Oanh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh and wishes to strengthen bilateral ties across all fields.

She pledged all-out efforts to further intensify their traditional friendship, adding that priority will be given to promoting economic and trade connectivity, cooperation in science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, as well as coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums./.