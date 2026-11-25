Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2027 meetings will provide an important opportunity for the country to engage in regional governance and help shape the Asia-Pacific cooperation agenda, according to an article published by the official website of China’s Ministry of Commerce.



Following the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, comnews.cn reported that Vietnam has officially taken over the role of host for the 2027 APEC meetings. This will be the third time it has hosted APEC, following 2006 in Hanoi and 2017 in Da Nang. The APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week is expected to take place on Phu Quoc Island, An Giang province.



According to the article, Vietnam’s strategic position within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), together with its own path of openness and development, gives the country an important role in regional cooperation. Hosting APEC 2027 will not only enable Vietnam to contribute to Asia-Pacific governance and shape the regional cooperation agenda, but also provide fresh impetus for deeper practical cooperation between China and Vietnam and more balanced development among regional economies.



The article described APEC 2027 as a key catalyst for Vietnam’s comprehensive development and deeper international integration. Preparations for the event are prompting the country to upgrade both its "hard" and "soft" infrastructure.



On Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam is accelerating the development of conference venues, transport networks, telecommunications systems and accommodation and hospitality services. These improvements are expected to address existing limitations in hosting high-level meetings, while strengthening the country's capacity to manage major international diplomatic events, respond to emergencies and provide services meeting international standards.



At the same time, Vietnam is using the APEC platform to expand economic and trade cooperation and improve its domestic investment and business environment, demonstrating its commitment to stable, open and inclusive development to the Asia-Pacific region and the wider international community.



For Vietnamese businesses, the series of APEC meetings scheduled throughout 2027 will offer valuable opportunities to expand international connections. Ministerial meetings, business summits and thematic forums will provide high-level platforms for domestic enterprises to engage with Asia-Pacific economies and access transnational industrial supply chains.



On the bilateral front, China and Vietnam have reached a consensus on hosting two consecutive APEC years, with China affirming its support for Vietnam's activities in 2027. The two sides have agreed to exchange organisation experience, coordinate agenda-setting and strengthen working-level cooperation to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of outcomes across the two APEC host years.



Under the APEC host-year transition mechanism, consensus and achievements reached during China's 2026 host year in areas such as economic and trade openness, connectivity, digital economy cooperation and green economy development are expected to be carried forward and expanded by Vietnam in 2027. This will ensure continuity in the agenda, while allowing for complementary initiatives and further progress.



The article noted that as comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, China and Vietnam shared common perspectives and closely aligned interests in regional cooperation. China's extensive experience in hosting major international conferences and managing economic and trade affairs could offer practical lessons for Vietnam.



Meanwhile, Vietnam's proposed agenda, informed by ASEAN perspectives, could enrich the scope of Asia-Pacific cooperation and ensure that ASEAN's development aspirations are fully reflected in the APEC framework.



Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and changing global economic and trade landscape, Asia-Pacific economies are attaching growing importance to the APEC multilateral forum while maintaining their commitment to trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation.



In preparing for hosting the 2027 meetings, Vietnam is expected to focus on practical priorities, including inclusive growth, innovation-driven development, supply chain and production network stability, green transition and improved livelihoods. These priorities will address the needs of both developed and developing economies and promote more balanced and sustainable regional cooperation.



The article concluded that the handover of the Asia-Pacific cooperation torch from Shenzhen to Phu Quoc has proceeded smoothly. The consecutive APEC host years are expected to ensure a seamless transition, further strengthen practical cooperation between China and Vietnam, and open up new opportunities for connectivity between ASEAN and the wider Asia-Pacific region./.

VNA