Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will chair the 12th Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and, together with Myanmar, co-host the 11th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit in Hanoi on November 28, as Vietnam takes the CLMV chair for 2026 and Myanmar chairs the ACMECS mechanism.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang told a press conference in Hanoi on November 26 that attendees include Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian PM Hun Manet, Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and representatives of regional partners and international organisations.



Hang said the CLMV Summit carries the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future” while the ACMECS Summit’s theme is “Strengthening Socio-Economic Development Toward Smart and Sustainable ACMECS”. Both are regular biennial events of two leading Mekong cooperation mechanisms.



She noted that the summits are taking place as global conditions become more complex and unpredictable, creating both opportunities and challenges for countries around the world, including those in the Mekong sub-region.



Mekong countries face shared cross-border challenges, including climate change, water security and cybercrime, forcing new requirements for sub-regional mechanisms. They also arrive at a time when Mekong countries are pushing hard to meet socio-economic targets and shift toward faster, more sustainable growth.



All Mekong sub-regional countries attach great importance to and have high expectations for the summits, hoping the events to reach agreement on new cooperation orientations and make an important shift in priorities and delivery, so the two mechanisms produce more tangible benefits for members and for regional peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and development.



Members have already voiced strong consensus on the themes and proposed priorities, she said.



Leaders will put strategic connectivity first, spanning economic, trade, investment, infrastructure and logistics links, plus environment, culture, tourism, education and people-to-people ties, thereby creating new strategic development space. They will also discuss steps to facilitate regional investment and business operations in member countries.



They will also look at stronger joint responses to current challenges, particularly climate change, environmental protection and sustainable Mekong water management and use to secure long-term stable livelihoods for people across the region.



Another priority is linking sub-regional mechanisms more tightly with ASEAN, development partners, businesses and international organisations to pool resources, initiatives and schemes for shared development and support the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



For Vietnam, hosting the events is an honour and duty but also a key chance to play its core role, stay proactive and push Mekong cooperation, a strategically vital region for the country, she added.



The hosting is also an important step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy, promoting the key and regular role of diplomacy and international integration, unceasingly deepening solidarity, friendship, cooperation and strategic ties with neighbouring countries, expanding development space and supporting national development goals.



Hang said preparations have been seamless under the Politburo and Secretariat’s close direction led by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, the Government and PM’s regular oversight, and with tight coordination among ministries, agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung as organising board head, which have earned praise from member countries./.

VNA