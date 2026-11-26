Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese (OV) will take place in Hanoi and several localities from December 8-10, aiming to connect and mobilise resources from OV for national development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing on November 26.

The event will be the first of its kind held after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the issuance of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

Around 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, including leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front, representatives of ministries, localities, organisations, research institutes, universities and businesses, and about 400 OV intellectuals, experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, cultural practitioners, religious dignitaries and young people.

Hang said Vietnam's new development phase requires resource mobilisation and stronger efforts in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and international integration. With their knowledge, experience, economic potential and international networks, overseas Vietnamese are expected to play an increasingly important role.

The conference aims to translate the Party and State's policies, particularly Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, into concrete action, while strengthening national great solidarity and ties between OV and their homeland.

It will also seek to connect the community's intellectual and material resources with national development priorities, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green economy, investment and trade. Participants will share initiatives and recommendations to help improve policies and create more favourable conditions for OV to contribute to the country.

Hang affirmed that OVs are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, an important strategic resource and active partners in national construction and development.

The opening and plenary sessions on the afternoon of December 8 will feature remarks by Party and State leaders and a report on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new period. Discussions will focus on mobilising the community's resources, promoting national development and strengthening solidarity, the deputy minister said.

Three thematic sessions will address the role of overseas Vietnamese in key areas. The first, on developing the data economy and strategic technology industries, will focus on connecting overseas experts and intellectuals with domestic agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses to promote research, technology transfer, policy consultation and high-quality human resource training.

The second will examine their role as ambassadors of Vietnam, its culture and people, contributing to national solidarity, soft power and international standing. Discussions will cover preserving cultural identity and the Vietnamese language, promoting Vietnam's image and engaging younger generations through traditional and digital platforms.

The third will focus on expanding overseas markets and distribution networks for Vietnamese products, as well as connecting overseas entrepreneurs with domestic localities and businesses in trade promotion, investment and supply chains.

The closing session, scheduled for the afternoon of December 9, will review the outcomes, adopt an action programme and outline initiatives and arrangements for follow-up cooperation.

Other activities will include meetings between outstanding OV delegates and Party and State leaders, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and Hanoi authorities, as well as networking with domestic agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses.

Delegates are also expected to visit and explore products and scientific and technological achievements in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Bac Ninh.

A networking programme in Da Nang, organised in coordination with the municipal authorities, will highlight the city's development priorities and opportunities for cooperation in investment, trade, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also coordinating with the Ministry of National Defence to arrange a visit to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026 in Hanoi, allowing delegates to learn about the country's defence industry and capabilities.

Hang stressed that the conference's success will depend not only on its discussions but, more importantly, on translating ideas, initiatives and connections into practical cooperation programmes and projects.

She called for effective follow-up to the conference's outcomes and stronger links between OV and domestic agencies, organisations, localities and businesses, expressing her confidence that media coverage would help spread the spirit of solidarity and the community's aspiration to contribute to national development./.