Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan jointly held the 2026 Vietnamese Workers Day in Japan on November 22, bringing together nearly 500 Vietnamese workers and representatives of Japanese government agencies, employers and labour organisations.

The event aimed to recognise the contributions by Vietnamese workers in Japan and served as a forum for exchanges and updates on labour policies and laws. It was also intended to enhance cooperation among management agencies, businesses and relevant organisations in labour, employment and human resources development from the two countries.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang said it followed the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, which marked a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

During that visit, the two countries signed a memorandum on cooperation in the Employment for Skills Development programme, thus strengthening their labour partnership.

Thang noted that Vietnam’s National Assembly adopted amendments to the Law on Vietnamese Workers Working Abroad under Contracts in August 2026. The revisions aim to improve the quality and effectiveness of overseas labour activities while ensuring transparency, fairness and ethical standards.

He encouraged Vietnamese workers in Japan to regard the country as their second home and make the most of their working opportunities to gain knowledge, skills and experience. These workers could become a source of highly skilled human resources, contributing to Japan’s economic development and Vietnam’s nation-building efforts when they return home.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said labour cooperation is an important part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Vietnamese workers contribute to Japan’s socio-economic development and help address labour shortages in various sectors, while serving as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges and friendship.

Representatives of Japan’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare respectively delivered congratulatory messages from their minister and deputy minister. The messages praised Vietnamese workers for their diligence, adaptability and willingness to learn, and recognised their contributions to Japanese businesses and society.

Japan also affirmed its commitment to improving working conditions, protecting workers’ legitimate rights and interests, and fostering collaboration with Vietnam in human resources development and people-to-people ties.

At the event, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Embassy of Vietnam presented commendation letters to 22 outstanding skilled workers, 18 exemplary Japanese employers and 10 supervising organisations and registered support organisations for their contributions to workers’ employment and integration into local communities.

Japan is currently home to around 480,000 Vietnamese workers. Those honoured were recognised for their professionalism, discipline, sense of responsibility, efforts to improve their skills and active participation in local communities, helping promote a positive image of Vietnamese workers in Japan./.