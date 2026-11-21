Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on November 21 approved a resolution adjusting the administrative boundaries between Hanoi and Phu Tho province, with 472 of the 479 deputies present voting in favour.

The resolution, comprising three articles, will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the resolution, 40.06 sq.km of natural area, with a population of 1,057 people, covering parts of Thinh Minh and Luong Son communes and Ky Son ward in Phu Tho province, will be transferred to Hanoi's administration.

The Government will direct the Hanoi and Phu Tho authorities to promptly develop implementation plans, focusing on four key areas.

First, Ba Vi National Park must be strictly managed and protected. Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai stressed that the boundary adjustment is not intended to create land for urban expansion and does not mean changing land-use purposes or forest classifications. Tourism projects will only be allowed if they comply with approved plans and relevant laws.

Second, the lawful rights and interests and living conditions of local residents must be safeguarded. The 243 households, comprising 1,057 people, transferred to Ba Vi district in Hanoi will not be required to relocate as a result of the adjustment unless they wish to do so. Policies for Muong and Dao ethnic communities, people with meritorious service and social welfare beneficiaries will remain uninterrupted. Existing documents will remain valid without requiring mass replacement.

Third, the handover and receipt of projects, facilities and assets within the adjusted area must follow legal procedures to avoid any gaps in management. Projects with valid approval decisions will retain their legal status.

Fourth, Hanoi's master plan, Phu Tho's provincial plan and relevant planning schemes will be reviewed and adjusted after the resolution takes effect, in line with the Politburo's directions and opinions raised by NA deputies./.