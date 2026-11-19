Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung praised real, measurable overhaul in the emulation and reward work this year while chairing the third meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on November 19.

PM Hung, who is head of the council, said 2026 is the opening year to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and resolutions on socio-economic development for the 2026-2030 period adopted by the Party Central Committee, Politburo and National Assembly.

Emulation and commendation, he said, are feeding both directly and indirectly into socio-economic development, especially the double-digit target, as well as national defence-security, delivery of strategic resolutions of the Party, removal of bottlenecks for households and firms, institutional and administrative reforms, digital transformation and resource mobilisation. The aim is hitting 2026 targets and setting up 2027 for acceleration and breakout.

For 2027, he said the Politburo’s conclusion must be fully absorbed: 2027 is the acceleration and breakout year for the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the 2026-2030 plan.

At the third meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council. (Photo: VNA)

He flagged key emulation priorities, firstly sector-and region-level growth to hit the double-digit target - an objective for the whole term, and thorough preparations to enforce many laws expected to be passed at the National Assembly’s second session.

Also on the list is running two-level local administration model, reviewing decentralisation and delegation of authority to decide where localities and grassroots need more personnel, resources and infrastructure investment; building job positions; and switching to one-stop, online and interconnected administrative procedures and public services to make life easier for citizens and businesses.

According to the PM, emulation drives must encourage firms and households to invest, do business and put capital to work; back key projects and national target programmes; and complete databases, deploy science -technology, digital transformation and strategic tech products, with commercialisation coming soon.

He tied emulation to the 80th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19), the 500-day-and-night campaign to find, gather and identify martyrs’ remains; and the drive to improve care for those with meritorious services, especially housing for policy families, using state budget and social resources ahead of the 80th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day in 2027.

The work must not be confined to November 2027 when the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week takes place. It should help deliver APEC Year 2027 and project a stable, friendly, united, sincere and open Vietnam which is ready to cooperate with partners and friends and contribute responsibly and proactively to global and regional issues, he said.

Rewards must prioritise frontline workers, producers and staff, plus grassroots teams and individuals with standout records, PM Hung stressed.

The Government leader backed specific tasks to tighten state management of emulation and commendation, and expand communications on practical, effective movements and replicate advanced models, good people and good deeds./.