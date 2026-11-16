Society

Vietnamese language classes foster cultural identity in Russia

Established in 2023 under the Vietnamese Students' Association in Russia, the club has seen enrolment rise from 12 to 70 students in two years. Growing demand has prompted it to consider opening additional teaching venues.

The Ambassador presents certificates of merit to members of the Vui Vietnamese Language Club. (Photo: VNA)
The Ambassador presents certificates of merit to members of the Vui Vietnamese Language Club. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Tieng Viet Vui Club in Moscow held a ceremony on November 15 to mark the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20), providing a platform for young learners to showcase their Vietnamese skills and promoting the tradition of respecting teachers and valuing education among the Vietnamese community in Russia.

Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, read a congratulatory letter from Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi.

In his letter, the Ambassador highlighted the tradition of respecting teachers as a cherished Vietnamese cultural value passed down through generations. He noted that, for overseas Vietnamese, the tradition also served as a link to their roots.

He praised the club's efforts over the past two years to teach Vietnamese to children of overseas Vietnamese, helping them understand their heritage, nurture love for their homeland and preserve national identity. He also commended young Vietnamese people in Russia for their contributions to maintaining the language and cultural traditions.

Established in 2023 under the Vietnamese Students' Association in Russia, the club has seen enrolment rise from 12 to 70 students in two years. Growing demand has prompted it to consider opening additional teaching venues.

Nguyen The Hieu, head of the Parents' Committee, said Vietnamese lessons helped children born and raised in Russia stay connected with their roots, communicate confidently in their mother tongue and strengthen family and community ties.

He added that overseas Vietnamese in Russia continued to preserve traditional customs, including celebrations of Vietnamese Teachers' Day and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Thao Nguyen, 12, who has attended the club since its establishment, has developed strong Vietnamese speaking and writing skills. She searches online for Vietnamese poems, proverbs and idioms to feature in a wall newspaper dedicated to her teachers. She has also learned about the Lac bird, a symbol of Vietnam's origins.

Another student, Tam Dan, wrote a message expressing her wish to learn Vietnamese so she would always remember her Vietnamese identity./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnamese language #Russia #Vietnam #culture
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