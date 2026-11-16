Multimedia

Videos

Vietnam’s independent foreign policy strengthens ASEAN’s unity: Thai scholar

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s participation in the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines, reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to an independent and self-reliant foreign policy while contributing to ASEAN’s unity and regional cooperation, according to Songkrit Kirk Pongern, a lecturer in ASEAN Studies at Kasetsart University, Thailand, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

##Vietnam #ASEAN #LeMinhHung #VietnamThailandRelations
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

See more

Vietnam ready to partner with Francophone countries in AI, digital technology: Top leader

Vietnam ready to partner with Francophone countries in AI, digital technology: Top leader

Vietnam stands ready to work with Francophone countries and partners in promising fields such as AI, digital technology, the semiconductor industry and green transformation, Party General Secretary and President To Lam said at the 2026 Francophone Business and Innovation Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit.

Technology helps preserve and promote heritage through Thai Xoe performance

Technology helps preserve and promote heritage through Thai Xoe performance

Traditional Xoe dances blend with music and modern visual effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Thai village on stage. The performance was a highlight of the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival, demonstrating how technology can bring cultural heritage to wider audiences while preserving traditional values.

Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next generation FDI

Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next generation FDI

Bac Ninh continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI). As a leading electronics manufacturing hub, the city is shifting its focus from investment volume to quality, building an ecosystem that can attract high-value projects, drive sustainable growth and strengthen its position in global supply chains.

Hoi An keeps heritage alive in contemporary life

Hoi An keeps heritage alive in contemporary life

Heritage preservation in Hoi An, Da Nang city, extends beyond protecting historic buildings to sustaining traditional crafts, livelihoods and cultural practices. As tourism grows and administrative boundaries change following the merger, local artisans and younger generations are finding new ways to keep traditions alive through innovation and community-based experiences.

Vietnam, Cambodia reaffirm strategic importance of bilateral ties

Vietnam, Cambodia reaffirm strategic importance of bilateral ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen, in Phnom Penh on November 14, during which they affirmed that Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and cooperation carry strategic significance for the long-term stability and development of both countries.

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Phnom Penh to attend 20th Francophonie Summit

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Phnom Penh to attend 20th Francophonie Summit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Phnom Penh on November 14 afternoon, beginning his activities in Cambodia and attendance at the 20th Francophonie Summit from November 14 to 16 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on November 14 afternoon, beginning their trip to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from November 14 to 17 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026.

Technology adds value to Vinh Long's wax coconuts

Technology adds value to Vinh Long's wax coconuts

Wax coconuts are a prized speciality of Vinh Long province, known for their thick, soft, creamy flesh and distinctive flavour. However, around 80% of the province's output is sold fresh on the domestic market, with only 20% processed. Short shelf life, fragmented production and weak supply chain links highlight the need to expand processing, diversify products and reach new markets.

Tay ethnic culture passed down through generations

Tay ethnic culture passed down through generations

In Tan Pheo commune, Phu Tho province, dedicated local residents are working to preserve the Tay ethnic group's traditional script and brocade weaving. By passing down knowledge and skills within families and communities, they are keeping their heritage alive and inspiring pride among younger generations.

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to Francophonie ahead of summit

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to Francophonie ahead of summit

At the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on November 14-16. Bringing together 90 member, associate and observer countries and governments of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the summit carries the theme “Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.

Rising waters offer tourists a different side of Hoi An

Rising waters offer tourists a different side of Hoi An

Heavy rain and strong winds have swept through Da Nang in recent days, raising water levels in rivers and lakes and toppling trees. Parts of Hoi An ancient town are now flooded, yet the unusual scenes continue to attract domestic and international visitors.

Vietnam, Russia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam, Russia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12, following an official welcome ceremony.

Vietnamese leaders meet Chairwoman of Russia’s Federaion Council

Vietnamese leaders meet Chairwoman of Russia’s Federaion Council

Party General Secretary and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.