Vietnam’s independent foreign policy strengthens ASEAN’s unity: Thai scholar

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Vietnam ready to partner with Francophone countries in AI, digital technology: Top leader
Vietnam stands ready to work with Francophone countries and partners in promising fields such as AI, digital technology, the semiconductor industry and green transformation, Party General Secretary and President To Lam said at the 2026 Francophone Business and Innovation Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit.
Party General Secretary, President To Lam meets with foreign leaders on Francophonie Summit sidelines
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.
Vietnam proposes three strategic directions to strengthen ASEAN cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joined ASEAN leaders at the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, on November 15.
Top Vietnamese leader attends opening session of 20th Francophonie Summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.
Technology helps preserve and promote heritage through Thai Xoe performance
Traditional Xoe dances blend with music and modern visual effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Thai village on stage. The performance was a highlight of the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival, demonstrating how technology can bring cultural heritage to wider audiences while preserving traditional values.
Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next generation FDI
Bac Ninh continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI). As a leading electronics manufacturing hub, the city is shifting its focus from investment volume to quality, building an ecosystem that can attract high-value projects, drive sustainable growth and strengthen its position in global supply chains.
Hoi An keeps heritage alive in contemporary life
Heritage preservation in Hoi An, Da Nang city, extends beyond protecting historic buildings to sustaining traditional crafts, livelihoods and cultural practices. As tourism grows and administrative boundaries change following the merger, local artisans and younger generations are finding new ways to keep traditions alive through innovation and community-based experiences.
Vietnam, Cambodia reaffirm strategic importance of bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen, in Phnom Penh on November 14, during which they affirmed that Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and cooperation carry strategic significance for the long-term stability and development of both countries.
Vietnam, Cambodia seek fresh momentum for longstanding friendship
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 14, on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th Francophonie Summit.
Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Phnom Penh to attend 20th Francophonie Summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Phnom Penh on November 14 afternoon, beginning his activities in Cambodia and attendance at the 20th Francophonie Summit from November 14 to 16 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.
Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on November 14 afternoon, beginning their trip to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from November 14 to 17 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026.
Top leader joins Hanoians in celebration of Great National Solidarity Festival
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam joined residents in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh ward in a ceremony marking the Great National Solidarity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 on November 14 morning.
Technology adds value to Vinh Long's wax coconuts
Wax coconuts are a prized speciality of Vinh Long province, known for their thick, soft, creamy flesh and distinctive flavour. However, around 80% of the province's output is sold fresh on the domestic market, with only 20% processed. Short shelf life, fragmented production and weak supply chain links highlight the need to expand processing, diversify products and reach new markets.
Tay ethnic culture passed down through generations
In Tan Pheo commune, Phu Tho province, dedicated local residents are working to preserve the Tay ethnic group's traditional script and brocade weaving. By passing down knowledge and skills within families and communities, they are keeping their heritage alive and inspiring pride among younger generations.
Vietnam reaffirms commitment to Francophonie ahead of summit
At the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on November 14-16. Bringing together 90 member, associate and observer countries and governments of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the summit carries the theme “Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.
Russia-Vietnam relations to reach new milestones: Russian Federation Council Chairwoman
Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko addressed a plenary session of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 13, during her official visit to Vietnam.
Rising waters offer tourists a different side of Hoi An
Heavy rain and strong winds have swept through Da Nang in recent days, raising water levels in rivers and lakes and toppling trees. Parts of Hoi An ancient town are now flooded, yet the unusual scenes continue to attract domestic and international visitors.
Eight cooperation agreements exchanged at Vietnam - Korea AI - semiconductor summit
The first Vietnam - Korea AI-Semiconductor Summit took place in Hanoi on November 12, drawing over 400 delegates from more than 50 semiconductor companies, research institutes, universities and local authorities of both countries.
Vietnam, Russia strengthen parliamentary cooperation
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12, following an official welcome ceremony.
Vietnamese leaders meet Chairwoman of Russia’s Federaion Council
Party General Secretary and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.